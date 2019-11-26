Motors and Drives in Process Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Motors and Drives in Process Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Motors and Drives in Process Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Motors and Drives in Process Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Motors and Drives in Process Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Motors and Drives in Process market. This report focused on Motors and Drives in Process market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Motors and Drives in Process Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ABB

Danfoss

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

WEG

Allied Motion Technologies

ARC Systems

Asmo

Emerson

Franklin Electric

Fuji Electric

GE

Huali

KEB

Nidec

Schneider Electric

SEW Eurodrive

TECO-Westinghouse

Toshiba

Yaskawa

Market Overview

Both drives and motors are electrical equipment designed to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy and provide electrical control in processes. The electric drives and motors have a wide range of torque, speed, and power. One of the important factors for the wide use of motors and drives in process is the independence of the environmental conditions. Almost every industry uses electric drives and motors, especially the automotive industry. The drives and motors drive the pumps, fans, conveyor belts and elevators.

The industrial motors and drives in process are responsible for the use of electrical energy and the varying speeds using frequency converters that result in energy saving that is equivalent to the power generated by four to five conventional power plants of average output. The power semiconductors are the core components that are used for controlling the variable speed drives for efficient utilization of energy. The advanced drives like servo drives consist of various electronic components that have higher installation costs than simple electric motor drives.

The global motors and drives in process market report estimate the rise in the global demand for motors and drives during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global market share, size and the profiling of the key companies and the import and export of the product market is covered in the report. The recent technological advancements, improvisation in design and increased demand in the automotive sector is resulting in the improved rate of manufacturing of motors and drives in process.

Market Segmentation

The report mentions the company information, sales revenue, volume, cost and margin of the key companies and points towards the recent developments in the global motors and drives in process market. Based on the market segmentation by type, the Motors and Drives in process market has been segmented into-

• Motors

• Drives

The drives are extensively used in the electrical industry due to various advantages, such as these devices are from pollution, independent of the environmental conditions that can be easily started and do not require any refueling. The main cause of using drives is the fewer loss that occurs, which improves the efficiency of the drives resulting generation of electricity. And on the basis of applications, the market can be categorized into Mining, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, and Power industries.

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific are the primary regions driving the growth of motors and drives in process market. Ongoing advancements in motors motor designing and development policies by the key players for providing premium efficiency and low installation cost is helping electrical industries to increase the availability and lower cost of ownership. The report also studies the role of key companies to provide top-notch equipment with modern features that can withstand the different types of processing environments in chemical, automobile, and other manufacturing industries. The increased R&D and the future growth prospects with the increase in energy costs and economic benefits from installing the electric drives are expected to drive the market growth.

Industry News

The winner of the C2I 2019 Grand Prix trophy in the automotive category, a High Density Switched Reluctance Motor (HDSRM), is a project that was led by the Advanced Electric Machine (AEM) in collaboration with vehicle maker Tevva Motors. The new, magnet-free electric motor design combines the performance of existing traction motors and will be powering the commercial vehicles on the road.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Motors and Drives in Process Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

