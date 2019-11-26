Gobal Veterinary Vaccines Market - North America To Remain Largest In Next 5 Years | TBRC Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2019 from its latest research collection of research database.

The global veterinary vaccines market was valued at about $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.24 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary vaccines market was valued at about $7.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.24 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022. The increase in the number of animals suffering from range of diseases is increasing the demand for vaccines to prevent and treat such diseases, thus driving the veterinary vaccines market. High storage costs are acting as a major restraint for the growth of the veterinary vaccine market. Improper storage conditions and delay in the shipping can cause vaccines to lose their desired immune properties.

The veterinary vaccines market consists of sales of vaccines and related services which are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. These veterinary vaccines reduce animal suffering and transmission of microorganisms in the animal population. Veterinary vaccines are used to enhance the immunity power of animals by improving the animal health, which also prevents transmission of diseases from animals to humans. Veterinary vaccines industry includes entities that produce veterinary vaccines like livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines.

The global veterinary vaccines market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The veterinary vaccines market is segmented by vaccine type into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others.

By Geography - The global veterinary vaccines is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American veterinary vaccines market accounts the largest share in the global veterinary vaccines market.

Trends In The Veterinary Vaccines Market

Companies in the veterinary vaccines market are increasingly looking for strategic partnerships and collaborations to enter into new geographies and to share the Research & Development projects. For example, In August 2018, PHARMAQ, a Norwegian firm, announced a long-term strategic collaboration with Vinh Hoan to improve their Research and Development activities. Vinh Hoan is leading producer and exporter of pangasius fish with headquarters in Vietnam. The collaboration involves large scale vaccination of pangasius and PHARMAQ will provide Vinh Hoan with fish health services, diagnostic testing, and the introduction of new technologies and R&D activities.

Potential Opportunities In The Veterinary Vaccines Market

With improved earning capacity, increasing pet humanization, and increasing awareness about pet healthcare, the scope and potential for the global veterinary vaccines market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the veterinary vaccines market include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health).

Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2019 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides veterinary vaccines market overviews, analyzes and forecasts veterinary vaccines market size and growth for the global veterinary vaccines market, veterinary vaccines market share, veterinary vaccines market players, veterinary vaccines market size, veterinary vaccines market segments and geographies, veterinary vaccines market trends, veterinary vaccines market drivers and veterinary vaccines market restraints, veterinary vaccines market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The veterinary vaccines market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: global veterinary vaccines market, live attenuated vaccines market, inactivated vaccines market, toxoid vaccines market, recombinant vaccines market, and others vaccine types market

Data Segmentations: veterinary vaccines market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Veterinary Vaccines Market Organizations Covered: Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Bayer AG (Bayer Animal Health).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, veterinary vaccines market customer information, veterinary vaccines market product/service analysis – product examples, veterinary vaccines market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, global veterinary vaccines market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Veterinary Vaccines Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the veterinary vaccines market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Veterinary Vaccines Sector: The report reveals where the global veterinary vaccines industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

