Flat Glass Global Market Is Expected To Grow From $108.51 B In 2018 To Reach $180.79 B By 2025 With A CAGR Of 9.3%

Market Overview: Size STD

The flat glass market was valued at USD 108.51 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 180.79 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.33%, over the forecast period, 2019 -2025. Insulated flat glass is witnessing increasing deployment, as it reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves the comfort inside the building. The enhanced properties of acoustic insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to drive the demand.

Factors, like increasing urbanization, rise in the real estate sector, usage of solar products, and product innovation, in terms of characteristics, are further driving the growth of the market.

The growing solar energy market, due to the increasing dependency on renewable energy sources, along with the subsidies available for energy storage, is to propel the growth of the market studied.

As there are only a few products that are involved in the production of flat glass, they cannot be substituted by others. However, fluctuating raw material prices, coupled with weak supply chain management, have a considerable effect on the overall price of flat glass products, challenging the market growth.

Flat Glass Key Players:

Asahi Glass

Euroglas

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Cardinal Glass Industries

Central Glass

DB Glass

Fuyao Group

Gulf Glass Industries

Sisecam Group

TAIWAN GLASS

Scope of the Glass Markets Report

Flat glass is produced in plane form and has significant applications in transparent walls, windscreens, windows, and doors for the construction industry and as windshield and windows in the automotive industry. It has a lower concentration of calcium oxide, silica, and aluminum oxide. Fundamental properties include transparency and recyclability, which make the end-product suitable for packaging applications.

Flat glass is also called net white piece of glass or glass, is melting, cooling and solidification of non-crystalline inorganic matter, has pervious to light, transparent, heat preservation, sound insulation, wear-resistant, resistant to climate change and other performance. Manufacture of flat glass raw material is rich, the price is low, so has been extremely widespread application.

For industry structure analysis, the flat glass industry is in high concentration. AGC(Japan), NSG(Japan), Saint-Gobain(France), Guardian(US) are the key market leader and they occupied about 47.28% of the whole market value.

Key Market Trends Of Glass Market

Automotive Industry to Drive the Demand for Flat Glass

Flat glass has two major routes for application in the automotive industry, which are original equipment (OE) (supplied to manufacturers for new vehicles) and automotive glass replacement (AGR) product (supplied to the aftermarket for retrofit purposes and damages).

According to the OICA, 91.54 million commercial and passenger vehicles were produced globally in 2018. Increasing vehicle penetration, due to the growing spending power of consumers accelerated the flat glass market.

Moreover, the increased spending by major automobile players is also driving the market. For instance, Ford is planning to double its EV spending, which has led to the total investment in EVs to USD 90 billion.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Owing to the presence of emerging countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, among others, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest growing sector in the flat glass market.

Moreover, international vendors are shifting their manufacturing base to the Asia-Pacific region. This can be due to the availability of cheap unskilled and skilled workers in the region.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in India, China, and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, combined with the adoption of smart and energy efficient technology as advanced construction practice have a positive influence on the flat glass demand.

Increase in applications, such as window and windshield, in countries, such as India and China, may also drive the market. For instance, in India, according to the IBEF, 24.97 million vehicles were sold in 2018.

The Global Flat Glass Industry report provides key information about the industry, including invaluable facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Not only does the report cover a holistic view of the industry from a global standpoint, but it also covers individual regions and their development. The Global Flat Glass Industry report showcases the latest trends in the global and regional markets on all critical parameters which include technology, supplies, capacity, production, profit, price, and competition. The key players covered in the report provide a detailed analysis of the competition and their developments in the Global Flat Glass Industry. Accurate forecasts and expert opinion from credible sources, and the recent R&D development in the industry is also a mainstay of the Flat Glass Market report.

Competitive Landscape

The flat glass market is highly consolidated, with the top four players constituting more than half the market share. Dynamic shifts in the product standards, like lightweight and non-fragile nature, are driving the flat glass manufacturers to incorporate the latest innovative methods. Some of the key players include Saint Gobain Corporation, Schott AG, Euro glass SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Asahi Glass Group, and PPG Industries Inc., among others.



Table of Content: Flat Glass Markets

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



