Magnetic Speed Sensor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024

Magnetic Speed Sensor Market 2019

Industry Overview

Magnetic speed sensor works using the principle of motion-induced magnetic field. It consists of an iron cored coil with a magnet attached to one end. Any movement of ferrous metal particles at the end of the coil placed at one end of the sensor changes the shape of the magnetic field in the coil. The sensor id electronically equipped to detect the changing magnetic field which then induces current to flow in the windings of the coil resulting in a small amount of electricity being generated.

Market by Top Manufacturer, this report covers

Ram Meter Inc

DigiCert, Inc

Sensor Solutions

SPECTEC

Phoenix America Inc

Allegro MicroSystems

Motogadget

Infineon

Governors America Corp.

KOSO

Sensoronix, Inc

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

Since these sensors can only detect movement of ferrous objects and only at a close proximity, they are typically used for speed sensing applications. They are usually placed strategically in combination with a toothed steel wheel. The most widespread use of these are seen in wheel sensors in an ABS system. These magnetic speed sensors are designed to be rugged and not be easily affected by dirt and other external factors. Having a very high signal output makes them less sensitive to noise and ideal for automotive applications.

The automotive industry can be seen as the main driver for the magnetic speed sensor market with almost all models of vehicles make use of these systems. Other industrial end-user applications also make up a significant portion of the consumer market. The report on the magnetic speed sensor market looks to give a comprehensive study of the overall market. The overview provided looks to describe the product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks regarding this market while providing the market forecast.

Magnetic Field Sensing Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the magnetic speed sensor market has been done by this particular report regarding the major application and classification of end-user industries and also based on the product type. Each segment has been studied in detail to give the individual market sizes and the forecast for the coming years.

The segments based on the type are:

Active Magnetic Speed Sensor - work on Hall Effect sensing principle and require an external source of power.

Passive Magnetic Speed Sensor - these only detect and respond to some type of input from the external physical environment.

Major application segments covered are:

Vehicle

Ship

Pipeline

Others

Regional Analysis

This report on the magnetic speed sensor market focuses on market indicators such as volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. The key regions and countries covered in this report are North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The key market trends and developments along with the market forecast have been given region wise. The factors influencing the market dynamics such as market drivers, challenges, and the marketing channels are also in the scope of this report.

Industry News

The automotive giant GM has ordered a recall of more than 675,000 vehicles due to wheel speed sensor failure issues which could lead to unintended braking. Main vehicle models in this list include Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Sierra 1500 and most of them are four-wheel-drive variants equipped with 5.3-litre engines and 3.08-ratio rear axles.

