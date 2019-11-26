Seed Treatment Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Seed Treatment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Seed Treatment Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Seed Treatment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Seed Treatment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

The worldwide seed treatment market is expected to reach $ 7.8 billion. The pesticide segment occupied a dominant market share in 2015 and is expected to maintain your market position. Seed treatment involves the use of biological, physical, and chemical substances during planting to improve plant health. It helps in the fight against infections and diseases transmitted by soil and seeds. Improves yield, reduces germination time, and increases overall productivity.

Seed treatment has proven to be an economical solution for protecting crops in comparison to conventional spraying. It is more efficient and less labor-intensive.When processing seeds, only planting seeds is covered by a processor; Therefore, to protect against various fungal diseases and pests, a small amount of active ingredients is required. Rising prices for genetically modified (GM) seeds have contributed to the need for plant protection to reduce investment risk.

Besides, the growing demand for food, due to the rapid growth of the planet’s population, has contributed to market growth. It is expected that by 2021, the global seed processing market will bring an income of $ 7.8 billion. The USA, increasing to 8.3% on average from 2015 to 2021. However, tight government regulation is a significant market constraint. ,,

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Seed Treatment market. This report focused on Seed Treatment market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Seed Treatment Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Seed Treatment industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Seed Treatment industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Seed Treatment types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Seed Treatment industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Seed Treatment business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Top industry players

The report contains a comprehensive analysis of leading companies and highlights the competitive environment in the market. The leading companies mentioned in this report are BASF SE, Bayer Cropscience, Syngenta AG, EI DuPont of Nemours and Company, Chemtura Corporation, Monsanto, Novozymes A / S, Nufarm Limited, Valent U.S. A Corporation, and Sumitomo Chemical Company.

Market segmentation

The global seed treatment market is segmented based on applications, such as crop and geography. Based on the applications, the global seed treatment market is divided into insecticides, fungicides, and biocontrol, including others. Of these, the use of insecticides is the most widely used seed treatment because of its ability to use it in combination with other products. In 2014, the pesticide segment represented 57.5% of the total market. Controlled biological seed treatment is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast, as is based on the growing awareness and stringent government regulations against chemical seed treatment. By type of culture, the market is divided into cereals, grains, and oilseeds. In 2014, bowls of cereal and grain seeds accounted for 62% of the total market. Seed treatment is mainly used for crops such as corn and oilseeds, such as soy.

Factors Affecting Growth Prospects

In the Asia-Pacific region, about 9% of the global seed treatment market. China and India’s countries are expected to show strong agricultural growth. It should feed the seed processing market in the Asia-Pacific region. Besides, biological seed treatment is becoming a growing market in the Asia-Pacific region. Most of the areas have not yet established an adequate system for registering, producing, and selling biological seed treatment. This has given companies the tremendous potential to expand their presence in the Asia-Pacific organic seed market.

Main geography

Regional market size, production and export, and local imports: North America, Middle East, and Africa, Asian-Pacific area, South America and Europe.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Seed Treatment Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Seed Treatment Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Seed Treatment industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Seed Treatment industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

