Wood Adhesives Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Wood Adhesives Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wood Adhesives Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

The global wood adhesives market was valued at $4.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% till 2025. The rising demand for global engineered wood-based panel production is a primary factor attributing to the market growth. Plywood, oriented strand board, and particle board are the major applications of engineered wood-based panel production.

Further, the global wooden furniture market has seen an upward trend in recent years, and this trend is predicted to continue. The hike can be attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and green furniture. Adoption of engineered wood-based panels is largely a result of mass concerns for the abatement of trees and global warming. Urbanization, The availability of disposable income are some other factors that boost the overall market demand.

Stringent regulations for emission levels of formaldehyde during wood-based panel manufacturing will open new opportunities among soy-based, polyurethane, and polyvinyl acetate adhesives.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Wood Adhesives market. This report focused on Wood Adhesives market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Wood Adhesives Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Wood Adhesives industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Wood Adhesives industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Wood Adhesives types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Wood Adhesives industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Wood Adhesives business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Adhesives Research Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Bostik SA

W.F.Taylor LLC.

Royal Adhesives

AkzoNobel

Donghe Adhesives

Segmentation

The global wood adhesives market can be segmented by product type and application.

Based on product type, the market can be categorized by Urea-formaldehyde (UF), melamine urea-formaldehyde (MUF), and soy-based adhesives. Of these, urea-formaldehyde has the most market contribution since it is commonly used as a non-transparent thermosetting resin for wood. Its superior properties like high tensile strength and flexural modulus have increased its adoption over the years. Melamine urea-formaldehyde resins have a better water resistance than urea-formaldehyde. These adhesives are used for finger jointing of sawmill waste timbers and manufacturing flooring tiles from bamboo laminates.

Soy-based adhesives will witness rapid growth in the forecast period, which is primarily due to its use in the petrochemical-based adhesives in the woodworking industry. Soy-based adhesives are environment-friendly, which further boosts their demand.

Furniture and flooring applications are the primary applications for wood adhesives. Furniture has the most market demand and had a revenue of 47.2% in 2018.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the wood adhesives market can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific.

North America is the dominant market for wood adhesives owing to the recent demand for residential and non-residential construction and improved consumer spending for furnishing homes. Europe also has a substantial contribution to the market, which is a result of the presence of research centers for bio-based chemistry and new product development.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market for wood adhesives and is the fastest-growing market for these adhesives. Growth in building and construction activities in regions like China, India, and Japan. This is predicted to stimulate the demand for engineered panels, which in turn is expected to benefit the wood adhesives market growth.

Industry News

Use of advanced technologies is the best way to get ahead of the competition. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

