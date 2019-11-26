Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled "Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market. This report focused on Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

3M Company

Arkema

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

DOW Corning

HB Fuller

Henkel

Jowat SE

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries

Avery Dennison Corporation

Kleiberit

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

Overview

Hot melt adhesive or hot glue refers to a type of thermoplastic adhesive used to bond with re-engineered plastics, ceramics and various other types of composites. It is commonly applied using a hot glue gun. The hot melt adhesives market was valued at $6.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 9.46 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growing demand in the construction sector will positively impact the global hot melt adhesives market. Further, the increase in the number of pressure-sensitive industries that use hot melt adhesives will boost the overall market. Adopting lucrative applications to overcome the demand-supply gap will also aid in increasing the demand for hot melt adhesives.

The market sees an almost constant demand owing to the use of hot melt adhesives across various sectors, which further propels the market growth. There is also an increased demand for polyolefin based adhesives which will boost the hot melt adhesives market. The conventional adhesives have hazardous effects due to which more and more industries are adopting the use of hot melt adhesives over traditional adhesives. The maximum demand for packaging comes from the food and beverage industry, while healthcare products have the most use for folding cartons.

Some factors limiting the market growth are dynamic crude oil pricing, and strict compliance regulations in developed countries.

Segmentation

Hot melt adhesives market can be segmented by application and type. Based on application, the market divisions include packaging,

nonwoven hygiene products, furniture & woodwork, and bookbinding. Of these, the packaging industry has the most contribution to the hot melt adhesive market owing to the use of packaging in every sector and industry. Some packaging application includes clear case bonding, soap wrapper coating, bubble gum wrapper coating, stock manufacturing, etc. Labeling bottles is another major application hot melt adhesives and is predicted to grow rapidly in the forecast period. Construction and building applications have also been substantial market contributors are expected to maintain this upward trend.

Based on type, the market segments are Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA); Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBC); Metallocene Polyolefin (MPO); Amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO); and Polyolefins.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is the highest market contributor and is responsible for approximately one-third of the total global demand. Europe is the second-largest market for hot melt adhesives. The Asia-Pacific is an emerging market and has seen a rise in demand in recent years. Latin America and Africa are also predicted to play a major role in market demand. Brazil saw tremendous growth in infrastructure due to the Olympics in 2016, which further increased the market demand.

Industry News

Adoption of advanced technologies is the best way to get ahead of the competition. Market players have adopted strategies like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to get a strong foothold in the market.

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

