Global Angiography Devices Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Angiography Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%.
Angiography Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Angiography Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$455.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Angiography Systems will reach a market size of US$215.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
- Cordis Corporation (USA)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)
- Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Angiography Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- CT Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- MR Angiography (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Systems (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Balloons (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Guidewires (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Angiography Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- CT Angiography (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- MR Angiography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Systems (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Catheters (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Guidewires (Product) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Accessories (Product) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Angiography Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- X-Ray Angiography (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- CT Angiography (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- MR Angiography (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Systems (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Contrast Media (Product) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Vascular Closure Devices (Product) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Balloons (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Catheters (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Guidewires (Product) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Angiography Accessories (Product) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv3lfm
