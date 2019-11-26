WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Agritourism Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024”.

PUNE, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Agritourism Market 2019

Description:

The term Agritourism or also known as the Agrotourism is most broadly defined as the process that is involved in any operation that is primarily based on the agriculture or the activity that is capable of bringing the visitors to the farm or the ranch where the cultivation is done. The Agritourism can be defined as a definition that is different in the different parts of the world, and sometimes also refers specifically to the stays in the farm, as is in the case of Italy.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4190991-global-agritourism-market-2019-by-company-regions-type

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Key Players Segmentation

Expedia Group

Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

BCD Group

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

AlTour International

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Corporation

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

TUI Group

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

In other places the Agritourism includes a significant variety of activities that includes the buying of the product directly from the stand of the farm, navigation of the corn maze, slopping of the hogs, picking of the fruits, animal feeding, and even the staying at the bed and breakfast (B&B) of a farm. The Agritourism is that form of the niche tourism that has a considerable growth in the industry in many parts of the world that includes countries like the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and the Philippines. The Agritourism has been primarily associated with some other terms that includes the agritainment, the value added products, the farm direct marketing and the sustainable agriculture

Market Segmentation of Agritourism 2019

The Global Agritourism Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different types of segments are,

Direct-market Agritourism – The Direct-market Agritourism deals directly with the market research report of the global market and deals with its development.

Experience and Education Agritourism – The segment provides the particular education about the Agritourism and provides experience in dealing with it.

Event and Recreation Agritourism – The Agritourism market involves in the creation of the Event and the Recreation of the Agritourism.

Major Geographical Regions of Agrotourism

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Agritourism includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights of Agro tourism 2019

The Global Market for Agritourism is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% and generate revenue of 10220 Million USD that is more than its expectations by the year 2024. The Global Market of the Agritourism was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2018 with revenue of 5831.1 Million USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Agritourism is termed as 2019 – 2024. The market of Europe has been seen to be the largest consumer of Agritourism product with the highest number of the market share. The continent of Asia has been recognized as a developing market for the product in recent years.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4190991-global-agritourism-market-2019-by-company-regions-type

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Agritourism Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Agritourism Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Agritourism Market Size by Regions

5 North America Agritourism Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Agritourism Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Agritourism Revenue by Countries

8 South America Agritourism Revenue by Countries

Continued….

About US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.