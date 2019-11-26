Hunger Striker Enters 17th Day Demanding Israeli Government Action on Climate Change

EILABUN, NORTH DISTRICT, ISRAEL, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hunger strike which began on November 10, 2019 by Shady J Srour continues. Srour, a member of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, is demanding that the Israeli government begins to take serious action on climate change.

Extinction Rebellion is an international environmental movement demanding the declaration of a climate change and ecological emergency, moving toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, and the creation of a Citizen's Assembly to deal with the ecological and climate crisis.

According to Srour, “Humans are facing a profound danger from climate change. Without a change in direction, global temperatures may rise by 3-6°C above pre-industrial levels. There is concern about potential mass starvation due to crop failure, hundreds of millions of climate refugees, the disappearance of coastal cities around the world, collapse of governments worldwide, wars, violence, and potential human extinction.”

Israel is currently facing a political crisis. After 2 elections this past year, politicians have been unable to form a government. With the recent indictments of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister, the country may be heading for the third election within a year.

While Srour acknowledges the current political situation, according to him, “I am pursuing this hunger strike as a peaceful tactic to pressure the government to take action on this issue, hoping to to help ensure a future for all children, including my five year old son. The hunger strike is a powerful historical tactic, having been utilized throughout history, including during the Indian independence movement and the women's rights movement. Despite the current political crisis, the government can act. Ministers can enact new policies and even the Knesset can act.”

Indeed, Member of the Knesset Stav Shaffir plans to soon introduce a bill to act on climate change by declaring a state of emergency and moving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A 34 year old father, herbalist, writer, and activist, Srour received his BA in Zoology with a minor in Neuroscience from Miami University-Oxford, Ohio. More than 16 days into the hunger strike, he remains steadfast, “This hunger strike will continue until the government begins to address the demands in a serious manner.”





