Mastering ITAR/EAR Challenges (Level III): 2-Day Seminar (New Orleans , United States - April 21-22, 2020)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seminar Level III - Mastering ITAR/EAR Challenges" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This advanced ITAR/EAR compliance seminar draws on the experiences of current and former U.S. Government officials.
Designed to bring attention to the latest compliance topics and familiarize attendees with significant compliance specialist challenges, this seminar uses small group exercises to encourage team building and effective management practices.
Topics Covered
Day 1 Topics
- Lessons Learned & Compliance Best Practices from a Consent Agreement
- Recent Regulatory Changes & What to Expect
- Top Ten Violations Under a Consent Agreement
- Lessons from Darling Industries
- Commerce/BIS Trigger Points
- Foreign Nationals & Elements of a TCP
Day 2 Topics
- The Effective Compliance Habits of an Empowered Official
- Advanced Agreements Workshop
- Breakout Session - Drafting Your TAA
- Implementing an Export Compliance Program
- Technical Data Controls
- Pitfalls of a Compliance Program
- Sentinel, Blue Lantern Programs & State/DDTC Company Visits
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oee6dr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.