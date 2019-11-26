Mastering ITAR/EAR Challenges (Level III): 2-Day Seminar (New Orleans , United States - April 21-22, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seminar Level III - Mastering ITAR/EAR Challenges" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This advanced ITAR/EAR compliance seminar draws on the experiences of current and former U.S. Government officials.

Designed to bring attention to the latest compliance topics and familiarize attendees with significant compliance specialist challenges, this seminar uses small group exercises to encourage team building and effective management practices.



Topics Covered



Day 1 Topics

Lessons Learned & Compliance Best Practices from a Consent Agreement

Recent Regulatory Changes & What to Expect

Top Ten Violations Under a Consent Agreement

Lessons from Darling Industries

Commerce/BIS Trigger Points

Foreign Nationals & Elements of a TCP

Day 2 Topics

The Effective Compliance Habits of an Empowered Official

Advanced Agreements Workshop

Breakout Session - Drafting Your TAA

Implementing an Export Compliance Program

Technical Data Controls

Pitfalls of a Compliance Program

Sentinel, Blue Lantern Programs & State/DDTC Company Visits

