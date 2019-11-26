Watson & Son by Oha Honey Plans to Export to U.S. Manuka Honey with Different Concentrations of Methylglyoxal

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gold standard for Manuka honey is coming to America.

U.S. consumers will soon be able to buy four Manuka honey products from Watson & Son by Oha Honey, a New Zealand-based company.

“We are exporting premium, New Zealand Manuka honey to America,” said Jarrod Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Oha Honey. “The difference between the four Manuka honey products will be based on their methylglyoxal content.”

What separates Manuka honey from other honey varieties is its higher concentration of methylglyoxal. Manuka honey’s beneficial properties come principally from the higher level of methylglyoxal.

Smith said consumers need to make sure they are purchasing premium Manuka honey by ensuring the Manuka honey they buy has a high concentration of methylglyoxal of over 85 mg/kg.

“People around the world consider Manuka honey as the best variety of honey in the world,” he added. “The high levels of methylglyoxal makes Manuka honey special.”

Watson & Son by Oha Honey will export to the United States four Manuka honey products:

Manuka New Zealand Honey 5+, which has at least 100 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

Manuka New Zealand Honey 10+, which has at least 300 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

Manuka New Zealand Honey 15+, which has at least 500 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

Manuka New Zealand Honey 20+, which has 800 mg/kg of methylglyoxal

Consumers can trust Oha Honey because it has The Molan Gold Standard™ seal of approval, which certifies the natural methylglyoxal levels in the honey and assures its purity and quality. The late Dr. Peter Molan MBE, who discovered the unique antibacterial properties of Manuka honey when applied topically, developed The Molan Gold Standard™.

The Watson family in rural Wairarapa founded Watson & Son. It is now 100 percent owned by Ngāi Tahu, which is the principal indigenous Māori tribe of the South Island of New Zealand. When it says it is 100 percent traceable, it means Oha Honey can trace its Manuka honey back to its source hive.

“We are a proud New Zealand company which produces premium Manuka honey,” Smith said. “Our Manuka honey comes from bees pollinating the New Zealand Manuka bush. Oha Honey controls the entire process from bees to packaging. You can trust Oha Honey.”

For additional information about Watson & Son and Oha Honey, visit www.ohahoney.com .

