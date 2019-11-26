Official handover at ‘Bright Hill Pre-School’ in Okuryangava

On 23 November 2019, the official handover of a solar system took place at Bright Hill Pre-School in Windhoek-Okuryangava. The solar system and a security fence were sponsored this year by the micro-project fund of the German Embassy with an amount of N$ 85,244.00 (approx. 5,400.00 EUR). Ambassador Herbert Beck visited the school on this occasion and was shown around by the founding couple Anne and Franz Müller and the staff of the school.

In addition to the solar system, lamps could be purchased for all classrooms, kitchen and outbuildings. The light sources and the security fence now ensure the school's safety.

On this Saturday also the graduation of 25 preschool children was celebrated in which they received an award and their report cards. Ambassador Beck encouraged them to continue in their learning and handed them a small gift in the form of school supplies.

The main focus of the Bright Hill Pre-School is the early childhood education of 3-6 year old children. Many of the children come from underprivileged family backgrounds, so the school is particularly committed to ensuring that disadvantaged children have access to education and shelter in a safe and supportive environment. In addition, the children are provided with daily meals.



