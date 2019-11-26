U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Called Back for Consultations

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

The Department of State has called back U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek for consultations related to the recent failure of parties to form the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity by the extended deadline of November 12. While in Washington, Ambassador Hushek will meet with senior U.S. government officials as part of the re-evaluation of the U.S. relationship with the Government of South Sudan given the latest developments. The United States stands with the people of South Sudan in their pursuit of peace and will work in partnership with the region to support efforts to achieve peace and a successful political transition in South Sudan.



