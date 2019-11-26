Luxury Niche Perfume Industry 2019 Global Share, Trends, Market Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Luxury Niche Perfume Industry 2019
Market Overview
‘Niche’ refers to rare fragrances that have been incorporated in the perfume. While they fall in a higher price bracket than regular or designer perfumes, perfume lovers are ready to go the extra mile and spend more to smell special. Hence it comes as no surprise that the global luxury niche perfume market has registered a slow but steady growth as more stores are open to market these luxury niche perfumes.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Goutal
Shiseido (Serge Lutens)
Oman Perfumery (Amouage)
Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur)
Ormonde Jayne
CB I Hate Perfume
Creed
The Different Company
Diptyque
Estee Lauder (Jo Malone)
Odin
LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian)
Xerjoff
Tom Ford
Segmentation
The primary segmentation of the luxury niche perfume market is classified on the basis of the end-user, which could be men or women. Even though luxury niche perfumes are costlier than designer perfumes, the demand for these products has risen considerably with both men and women demanding a greater variety. Hence, the market is not restricted to female users alone.
On the other hand, depending on the type of product, the industry can be categorized as Eau De Toilette and Eau De Parfum.
Regional Analysis
On the basis of the geographical location, this report segments the global luxury niche perfume market into the following regions:
North America
The United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The UK
Italy
Russia
The Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
The Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Currently, China leads the global luxury niche perfume market and occupies the largest share in the market. While the US is a close second, it is anticipated that South Africa may overtake the US to emerge as the second-largest producer of luxury niche perfumes.
Industry News
Chinese Millenials have encouraged the market for luxury niche perfume market and are asking for more variety to suit their tastes. A 2017 study concluded that China occupies 1% of the global luxury niche perfume market, which is phenomenal.
Given that perfume and fragrances form a major part of their daily routines, this market is expected to grow even further.
