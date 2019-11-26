Luxury Niche Perfume Industry 2019 Global Share, Trends, Market Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Luxury Niche Perfume Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

Luxury Niche Perfume Industry 2019

Market Overview

‘Niche’ refers to rare fragrances that have been incorporated in the perfume. While they fall in a higher price bracket than regular or designer perfumes, perfume lovers are ready to go the extra mile and spend more to smell special. Hence it comes as no surprise that the global luxury niche perfume market has registered a slow but steady growth as more stores are open to market these luxury niche perfumes.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Goutal

Shiseido (Serge Lutens)

Oman Perfumery (Amouage)

Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur)

Ormonde Jayne

CB I Hate Perfume

Creed

The Different Company

Diptyque

Estee Lauder (Jo Malone)

Odin

LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian)

Xerjoff

Tom Ford

Segmentation

The primary segmentation of the luxury niche perfume market is classified on the basis of the end-user, which could be men or women. Even though luxury niche perfumes are costlier than designer perfumes, the demand for these products has risen considerably with both men and women demanding a greater variety. Hence, the market is not restricted to female users alone.

On the other hand, depending on the type of product, the industry can be categorized as Eau De Toilette and Eau De Parfum.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the geographical location, this report segments the global luxury niche perfume market into the following regions:

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Italy

Russia

The Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

The Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Currently, China leads the global luxury niche perfume market and occupies the largest share in the market. While the US is a close second, it is anticipated that South Africa may overtake the US to emerge as the second-largest producer of luxury niche perfumes.

Industry News

Chinese Millenials have encouraged the market for luxury niche perfume market and are asking for more variety to suit their tastes. A 2017 study concluded that China occupies 1% of the global luxury niche perfume market, which is phenomenal.

Given that perfume and fragrances form a major part of their daily routines, this market is expected to grow even further.

