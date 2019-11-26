Male Condoms Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Male Condoms

Male condoms are in great demand worldwide. This is mainly due to the natural sexual vigor present in males. Furthermore, there are a number of online sales channels that make purchasing of these products a breeze. Rising awareness about safe sex, contraception methods and increased sexual activities have also proved to be the driving factors for the growth of male condoms market. In addition, male condoms are now coming with innovative designs and flavors that make sex a pleasurable experience.

2019 has been a great year for male condoms market. These products were highly promoted and distributed in developed economies until a few decades back but now the scenario has entirely changed. Emerging economies are also realizing the need to have protected sex which is fueling the market; the flexible sheath worn over the male reproductive organ can efficiently serve as a protection against sexual transmitted diseases, popularly known as STDs and avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Male condoms are easily available in retail stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets besides the widely popular online e-commerce sites. They are easy to wear, affordable and simple to dispose as well that make them the top choice for contraception. High levels of promotion from manufacturers and public health campaigns conducted by the Government and social organizations too have provided a major boost to the growth of male condoms market. Furthermore, increased exposure to the internet and knowledge about sex in teens have also contributed to the revenues.

Key Players of Global Male Condoms Market =>

• Durex

• Okamoto

• Trojan

• Ansell

• Sagami

• Gulin Latex

• NOX

Male Condoms Segmentation

The male condoms market can be segmented on the basis of:

Type: Latex, Polyurethane, Nitrile, Polyisoprene and Others.

Latex type has been the hot favorite among the consumers. It has dominated in 2019 and is expected to perform exceptionally in the future. This is due to the outstanding tensile strength and tear resistance offered by the material.

Application: Hotel, Home, University and Others.

While the home segment offers consistent demand, hotel and university segments are reported to have contributed beyond expectations. This is due to the enhanced exposure of the student community to the internet besides awareness about sexual health.

Distribution: Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Retail, Drug Stores, Grocery Stores and Online channel.

Supermarkets, specialty stores and drug segments have until now dominated however, online channel is quickly picking up.

Best Male Condoms Regional Overview

North America is leading with the highest market share. Countries such as China and India in the Asia-Pacific region have growing teen and young adult population, that drives the male condoms market growth. Increased awareness about safe sex, innovative condoms and rising standards of living are also some of the major factors for the market growth in this region. This is followed by the European region where birth control measures are increasingly being adopted.

Best Male Condoms Latest Industry News

HIV prevalence is reported to be the highest in South Africa, according to studies. To be precise, over 18% of people in the age group of 15-49 are infected with this disease. Lack of awareness about sexual health and the feeling and fit issues associated with male condoms are said to be the barriers to the consistent usage of the same. Efforts are being made by the Government agencies to promote the use of condoms in the region.

