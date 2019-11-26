Aerospace Robotics Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Aerospace Robotics

Robotics technology is extensively used in the aerospace industry across applications. This includes manufacturing of aircraft components comprising drilling, welding, painting, cutting, material handling, fabrication of engines, and assembly automation. The aerospace robotics market provides precision, automation, and accuracy in repetitive tasks which are done during the manufacturing procedure.

The aerospace robotics market is estimated to procure a substantial share of the global market, and the growth is fuelled by the increased need for automation for efficient production of aircraft. Rising labor cost across the globe has also promoted the adoption of the aerospace robotics market worldwide. Moreover, the adoption of advanced and latest technologies such as, 3D vision technology, Internet of Things, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence are predicted to create new doors of opportunities for the aerospace robotics market over the estimated timeframe.

The demand for freight and passenger air transport is augmenting at a rapid pace, mainly due to the surging number of passenger, stringent equipment replacement cycles, depreciating oil prices, and advancing technologies. There is also a rising demand for cheap and better performing aircraft. Therefore, the manufacturers of aerospace are facing pressure in terms of enhancing the manufacturing process in order to meet the surging cost. Manufacturers across the globe are also opting for leaner supply chains, which are supported by technologies like robotics and automation. The augmenting pressure on the aerospace industry to enhance manufacturing process is anticipated to foster the aerospace robotics market in the review period.

On the contrary, high cost of installation associated with aerospace robotics will restrict the aerospace robotics market across the globe.

Key Players of Global Aerospace Robotics Market =>

• Kuka AG

• ABB Group

• Fanuc Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

• Industrial Designs M.Torres, Sau

• Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited

• Gudel AG

• Electroimpact Inc.

• Universal Robots A/S

Robotics in Aerospace Segmental Analysis

The global aerospace robotics market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the global aerospace robotics market is segmented into catesian, scara, cylindrical, and articulated. Of these, the articulated segment is gaining major prominence and is heavily being adopted, especially by the aircraft manufacturing companies, mainly due to the improved precision along with increased flexibility.

The application segment of aerospace robotics market is segmented into inspection, drilling & fastening, painting & coating, welding, and others. Of these, the drilling & fastening segment is likely to gain prominence. The growth can be majorly accredited to the use of robotics technology in order to drill holes in aircraft components.

Robotics In Aerospace Manufacturing Regional Insights

Geographically, the aerospace robotics market spans across Europe, China, North America, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia.

Considering the global scenario, Europe is considered to be the largest contributor in the global market, mainly due to the presence of a large number of robotics companies, who are highly focused on aerospace industry.

The Asia Pacific is likely to register a steady growth rate, mainly due to the huge investments made in the research and development activities for aerospace industry. Moreover, increased rate of adoption regarding aerospace robotics will spur the market growth over the forecast period. The region will exhibit high growth due to the increasing number of passengers along with the constant economic development across several countries such as, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and China.

Robotics Aerospace Industry News

November 2019: NDT Solutions has recently teamed with the innovative Invert Robotics Company based out in New Zealand in a joint venture to transform the process of aircraft inspection at the OEM, in-service, and maintenance levels. Invert’s remotely controlled robots has been deployed with a patented suction mechanism adhering to a range of aircraft services, which are made of carbon, aluminium, or glass-fibre reinforced plastic. The process also allows technicians to scan the upper as well as lower fuselage surfaces.

