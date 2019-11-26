/EIN News/ --



WISeKey, ON Semiconductor and Tatwah announce the release of the world's first Secure IoT Beacon device



Geneva, November 26, 2019 – WISeKey (WIHN.SIX), a Swiss based cyber security company, ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), a leading supplier of energy efficient semiconductor-based solutions, and Tatwah, a market leader in designing and manufacturing secure RFID tags and Bluetooth Low Energy beacons with a strong experience in security, announced today the release of the world’s first Secure IoT Beacon device. The IoT Beacon device will be introduced at TRUSTECH 2019 , an international event dedicated to payments, identification and security, to be held from November 26-28 in Cannes, France.

The IoT Security Beacon embeds the Bluetooth® 5 RSL10 System-in-Package (RSL10 SIP) from ON Semiconductor. The all-in-one solution is fully certified to worldwide regulatory standards, and offers Bluetooth 5 features while maintaining the industry’s lowest power in standby and active modes. The RSL10 family is supported by a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK) featuring an Eclipse-based IDE, mobile applications and support for FreeRTOS, Firmware Over The Air (FOTA) and mesh networking.

The Secure IoT Beacon features two certified tamper-resistant microcontrollers- the VaultIC405 and VaultIC407 from WISeKey- that allow the RSL10 SIP to securely store digital certificates. These certificates are used for the Secure IoT Beacon to process the cryptographic algorithms required to build the security protocol, while protecting sensitive data and calculations against hackers. The VaultIC405 and 407 microcontrollers provide a Common Criteria (CC) EAL5+ platform and FIPS 140-2 level 3 security mechanisms for product authentication, secure asset tracking, and sensor data integrity. These features assist with a number of IoT applications including predictive maintenance, healthcare asset tracking and patient management, closed-loop trusted digital payment protocols, and other wearable applications.

At the heart of WISeKey’s solution, the WISeKey-OISTE Root of Trust serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by Operating Systems (OS) and applications to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of online transactions. WISeKey’s PKI Services allow the solution to issue trusted digital identities for people, machines and objects, adopting the best practices in secure identity management. The solution also leverages a plug and play environment where clients’ ecosystems can connect securely and re-connect digital relations with ease.

The solution is integrated by Tatwah, a market leader in designing and manufacturing secure RFID tags and Bluetooth® Low Energy beacons with a strong experience in security.

Carlos Moreno, WISeKey’s VP Corporate Alliances noted, “We are proud to partner together with market leaders such as ON Semiconductor and Tatwah combining cutting-edge technologies and expertise to support the markets requirements and aggregating this innovative Secure IoT Beacon to our portfolio.”

Bruno Damien, IoT Strategic Marketing Director for EMEA at ON Semiconductor, noted, “Security is a crucial aspect for a number of IoT beacon-based applications, including asset tracking, identification, and micropayments. We are pleased to see our RSL10 SIP used to develop the first secure Bluetooth Low Energy Beacon. Long-lasting battery life and miniaturization are important factors of technology adoption as they enable compact and easy-to-use devices with data analytics performed in the cloud. Presenting this device today at Trustech 2019 event is a great achievement for us and for the IoT community.”

Egon Konopitzky Tatwah’s Senior Executive Vice President noted, “With our innovative mindset, Tatwah is continuously investing in Bluetooth Low Energy beacon tag solutions enriching features, enforcing performances and providing state-of-the-art secured devices. The partnership enables customers to implement new, truly and highly secure Bluetooth Low Energy technology for mature and emerging market segments.”

About WISeKey

WISeKey is one of the fastest growing CyberSecurity companies in the world, being a leading Swiss information security and identity management software and services company. WISeKey’s mission is to facilitate the global growth of secure electronic transactions by providing businesses, governments and individuals with advanced technology and services that authenticate the identity of communicators, signatures, and objects during Internet transactions. WISeKey is currently deploying large scale IoT digital identities ecosystems and has become a pioneer of the 4th Industrial Revolution movement launched this year at the World Economic Forum at Davos. WISeKey Swiss based Cryptographic Root of Trust integrates wearable technology with secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, and empowers IoT and wearable devices to become secure transactional devices.www.wisekey.com WISeKey has patented this process in the USA as it is currently used by many IoT providers (for more information visit: http://goo.gl/ozgOQm)

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

About Tatwah

Tatwah is among the ten largest producers of RFID tags and Bluetooth Low Energy Beacons. The company runs a horizontally integrated factory that provides everything under one roof. From wafer processing, antenna technology, bonding, laminating, assembly, test, and certification, Tatwah’s 40,000 square-meter production facility, staffed with roughly 1,000 employees, has a capacity of more than 1 million pieces a day. Other finished products, beyond tags, include made-to-order badges, key chains, wristbands, and a wide assortment of novelty items embedded with RFID, NFC or BLE capabilities.

