Online Survey Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2024

The online survey software is a new age concept to gather customer data online for data interpretation and analysis. With the average internet users increasing at a rapid rate with almost 650000 new users everyday, the market for online survey software has increased exponentially over the last few years.

With the evolution of retail transforming to a digital model, there has been in digital consumer footprint. In terms of revenue, the online survey software is expected to return a CAGR of 11.2% and global revenue is expected to touch around $1670 Million in the forecast period.

Online survey data gives way to data analysis and interpretation, which greatly benefits businesses across the world.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Qualtrics

Formstack

QuestionPro

SoGoSurvey

Zoho

SurveyMonkey

SurveyGizmo

SmartSurvey

Snap Surveys

Campaign Monitor

Typeform

Zonka Feedback

Voxco

Changsha WJX

KeySurvey

Segmentation:

The online survey software market is segmented based upon Type, Application and region.

Based upon Type,

Individual Grade

Enterprise Grade

Based upon Application,

Education and Public Sector

Automotive, Airline and Travel

BFSI

Retail, Medical and Media

Based upon Region,

Americas (Canada, USA, Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, Israel)

Regional Analysis:

In terms of revenue, USA remains the biggest market comprising almost 39% of the global revenue. With presence of Major IT and Tech Companies, a vibrant populous with almost a 75 -80% population having a digital profile, USA provides the biggest chunk of Online Survey Software market.

Europe closely follows USA in terms of market size. It comes second with a global market cap of 25% and a steady growth pattern.

Asia-Pacific is the third biggest market for Online Survey Software and is also the fastest emerging market subjected to its high population density. China and India are major markets with high potential. Emerging economy, high population and high demand are some of the key factors driving the growth of online survey software in the region. The region at present almost 25% of global online survey software market and this is expected to grow at the forecast period to around 30 -35%.

Middle East and Africa has seen a substantial growth of online survey software market. With growth of tourism in the sector, the future prospects for online survey software is set to witness a hike in market penetration and growth.

Industry News:

The global community of digital communication and business has seen a tremendous growth over the last decade. With major innovation and development in IT, Tech and other subsidiary programs attached such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data etc. the market for Online Survey Software is expected to be one of the highest growing sector.

With industries realizing the potential of online survey's and the evolution of data analytics and interpretation, the market is expected to be driven by these factor.

Online Trade and Communication is here to stay and its how humans are going to do business in future. Online Survey Software is a concept of future and has tremendous implication for business analysis and strategy.

