Aircraft Engine Fuel Systems Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The aviation industry has seen fastest growth in last few years owing to increase in affordable air travelling. The increase in demand for combat aircrafts has also fueled the growth of aviation sector. This robust growth has also brought in innovation and new technology making the aviation sector competitive and goal oriented. For any aircraft to show optimum efficiency and flying capability in any conditions, the fuel system in aircraft play a major part. These days, scientists and designers are concentrating their effort on making an aircraft lightweight and fuel-efficient using lightweight materials. Since Aircraft Engine Fuel Systems are major components of an aircraft, they are also being designed in such a way that they reduce the weight of the aircraft. The growing aircraft fleet of global airline companies combined with ever-increasing air traffic is helping the Aircraft Engine Fuel Systems market to grow rapidly.

The main components of Aviation Fuel Systems are fuel pumps, fuel tanks, pipe work, valves, fuel control monitoring systems and fuel gauges. The combination of these components helps in loading, pumping, managing and delivering fuel to the propulsion system of an aircraft. They also help in reducing the weight of aircraft by dumping the fuel in time of emergency. Since the design of aircrafts differ from one aircraft to another, the size, length and shape of Aircraft Engine Fuel Systems changes accordingly.

The global Aircraft Engine Fuel Systems market was pegged at around USD $8 billion in 2018 and it is speculated to reach around USD $12 billion by 2024 at CAGR of around 7%.

Key Players

Eaton Corporation Plc

Woodward, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Triumph Group

Parker Hannifin Corporation

GKN Plc

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International, Inc.

Meggitt Plc.

Segmentation

The global complete aviation fuel systems market is broken down into the following segments:

Segmentation by Engine Type: Jet Engine, Helicopter Engine, UAV Engine and Turboprop Engine.

Segmentation by Component: Gauges, Valves, Piping, Filters, Pumps, Inerting Systems and Fuel Control Monitoring Systems.

Segmentation by Technology: Pump Feed, Gravity Feed and Fuel Injection.

Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Military and UAV.

Though the commercial aircrafts are the dominant players in the growth of Aircraft Engine Fuel Systems market, the advancement in military aircrafts and UAVs also proving a major factor.

Regional Analysis

The regions considered for the analysis of global Aircraft Engine Fuel Systems market are as follows:

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

It is estimated that the Asia pacific region is going to capture about 36% of the market by 2024 at a CAGR of about 9% owing to the increase in procurement of number of commercial as well as military aircrafts.

Industry News

In 2018, the European Union funded SAfer FUEL started developing fuel systems that can negate the challenges posed by electrical connectivity and materials that can easily catch fire.

