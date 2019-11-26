Oil Needle Coke Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Today, there is much demand for substances like oil needle coke, thanks mainly to the evolving electric motor vehicle industry. Consumers are increasingly shifting towards electric vehicles from the conventional fuel ones, which has led to significant growth in the global oil needle coke markets. Oil needle coke finds extensive uses in the lithium-ion batteries used in most electric vehicles today. And the different regulatory policies by the governments has resulted in the reduction of carbon emission from cars, owing to the increase in electric cars and other electric automobiles.

However, the market penetration of electric vehicles is still limited. But such a trend hasn’t stopped the electric vehicles market from growing, as modern consumers prefer to purchase hybrid electric vehicles. Oil needle coke is a unique substance having robust properties, including its structure, resistance to high temperatures, high oxidization properties, high electrical resistance as well as critical coefficient of thermal expansion. Most of the giants in the sector today are focusing on developing high-quality needle coke from heavy hydrocarbons having low values. These hydrocarbons are resistive to high temperatures of 2800 degrees Celsius, which is why most of the organizations manufacturing oil needle coke are in the race to better their refineries and their margins.

Market Segmentation

The global oil needle coke markets are broadly classified into product types and their applications. The types of oil needle coke currently available in the markets include high sulfur coke and low sulfur coke. Similarly, oil needle coke finds applications in the aluminum industry, the steel industry, the titanium industry as well as several other industries.

Also, there are different grades of the product, including super-premium grade, premium-grade, as well as intermediate class. The substance is one of the most vital components used in the production of Electrodes, silicon metals, and ferroalloys, as well as in the production of carbon blacks and rubber components.

Regional Overview

The regions which will witness tremendous growth in the global oil needle coke sector include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia. Among these continents, North America is expected to register staggering growths during the forecast period. Major growth contributors here include the pace at which the economy is recovering and how different industry verticals are developing in the region. New and emerging technologies such as the electric-arc furnace is also one of the other major contributing factors for the fast upcoming of the oil needle coke industry in North America. Also, in many emerging markets like India, several government initiatives and investments in the sector have reduced imports and increased exports, further strengthening the growth of the oil needle coke industry in the region and giving a boost to the demand for oil needle coke.

Industry News

Several key players in the global oil needle coke markets are experimenting with new production methods, including needle coke produced from coal tar. Coal-tar-based oil needle coke has immensely low electrical resistance and coefficient of thermal expansion, which are some of the most incredible properties of the product.

