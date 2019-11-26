Regenerative Medicine Market Share 2019 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth, Trends & Forecast up to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Regenerative medicine is a branch of medicinethat deals with the research and development of methods to grow, repair or replace the damaged cells, organs or tissues. The generation and use of therapeutic stem cells, artificial organs, and tissue engineering are some of the advantages of regenerative medicine. This clinical method is harnessing the power of the body to heal and solve the problem of the restoration of the functional structure of damaged tissues and organs. Regenerative medicine is also helping to grow artificial tissues and organs.

The problem of organ shortage and organ transplant rejection is common these days. The objective of this medicine is to find a cure for untreatable injuries and diseases. The preclinical and clinical data are supporting the possibility of treating chronic diseases through the regenerative medicine process. The rise in the number of cancer patients with less surviving chances and severe immune complications is also a major factor driving the interest of researchers towards the use of regenerative medicine strategies.

The global regenerative medicine market report focuses on the drivers that are forcing the growth of the regenerative medicine market. The market report also includes detailed information on the trends and growth predictions for the forecast year 2026. The prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the geriatric population and genetic disorders are other primary factors driving the demand for regenerative medicine. The other factors like increase in global healthcare expenditure and the increase in the government and private funding are supporting the growth of regenerative medicine market, as mentioned in the report.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DePuy Synthes

Osiris Therapeutics

Medtronic

Stryker

Acelity

ZimmerBiomet

UniQure

MiMedx Group

Cellular Dynamics International

Organogenesis

Vericel Corporation

Mesoblast

Guanhao Biotech

Vcanbio

Cytori

Golden Meditech

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Gamida Cell

Stemcell Technologies

Market Segmentation

The ongoing technological advancements, the advent of nanotechnology, and the emerging applications of gene therapy are expected to expand the value and scope of the regenerative medicine market.

Based on the therapy type, the regenerative medicine market has been segmented into:

Gene therapy

Tissue engineering

Cell therapy

Stem cell

Others

The stem cells dominate the market and are a crucial component in the therapy type segment. Gene therapy is also witnessing substantial growth in the product market. By the product type, the regenerative medicine market has been categorized as:

Autologous cell-based products

Allogeneic cell-based products

Acellular products

And on the basis of application, the regenerative medicine market has been categorized as:

Oncology

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Neurology

Others

Regional Overview

North America is witnessing a crucial rise in the demand for regenerative medicine. The broad range of patient population and the growing presence of the medical companies undergoing extensive research in regenerative medicine is escalating the market growth. Asia-pacific is also expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increased availability and accessibility of the healthcare facilities in the region, the favourable governmental norms, and the surging economy is also raising the bar for the regenerative medicine market. The initiatives taken by different countries in the above-mentioned regions in the various medical fields are expected to drive the growth of the global regenerative medicine market.

Industry News

Medovex Corp. has changed the name of its company to H-CYTE Inc. and has also changed the trading symbol from MDVX to HCYT. A new CUSIP number has been assigned to the company’s stock that is 404124109. Besides this, the company has also launched a new corporate website named www.HCYTE.com and social channel for investors and is also providing educational information to its patients.

