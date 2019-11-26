Progressive Cavity Pump Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Progressive cavity pump, also known as an eccentric screw pump is a displacement pump. The pc pump consists of a rotor, which transfers fluid through the pump. The progressive cavity pump ensures the volume of liquid per unit passed through the pump is proportional to the rotation rate. The progressive cavity pump reduces the shear strain on being applied to the pumped liquid. The progressive cavity pump is different from the regular drilling machine. The operation of the progressive cavity pump needs specialized knowledge as it deals with many concepts like fluid flow rate, fluid viscosity, etc.

Progressive cavity pump is used in the physics field to deal with concepts like fluid dynamics and hydrometry. Progressive cavity pump is useful in areas like oil pumping, viscous chemical pumping, stormflow screening, etc. The progressive cavity pump is a very essential tool to handle highly viscous fluids. The increase in investments for infrastructure development has been fuelling the growth of the progressive cavity pump market. The progressive cavity pump is also in huge demand in oil pumping fields. Many companies are entering the progressive cavity pump market to meet the market demands.

The Global Progressive Cavity Pump Market report presents data on the analysis of the progressive cavity market. The report talks about the factors like production, market drivers, emerging market trends, and other important factors present in the progressive cavity pump market. The report also analyzes the scope for growth, key areas for growth, etc present in the progressive cavity pump market based on historical and statistical data. The report predicts the future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Segmentation

The progressive cavity pump is a very useful tool in fluid dynamics and hydrometry and it is also used in educational institutes to train the engineers to operate the machine. The progressive cavity pump is also used in wastewater treatment procedures, which makes it an essential tool for infrastructure development. To get a clear view of the progressive cavity pump market, the market is segmented into two parts based on types and applications. The types segment includes Single Screw Pump, Double Screw Pump, Three Screw Pump. The application segment includes Petroleum Applications, Refineries, Storage and Transportation, Food & Beverage, among others. The progressive cavity pump is used in these industries for pumping and mining the fluids, both high viscous and low viscous ones.

Regional Overview

The report includes detailed information on the analysis of the progressive cavity pump market that has been conducted at the company, regional and global levels. The report comes with a well-researched data on the global progressive cavity pump market. The report further discusses the growth opportunities, key market players, their business outlook, and strategies used by them, and other necessary factors present in the progressive cavity pump market, at the regional levels. The report includes information on the manufacturing capacity, ex-factory price, production price, production procedures, and revenue of different market players operating in the regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. The report examines the risks and challenges associated with the progressive cavity pump market and further predicts the future market growth for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Industry News

Nordson ASYMTEK, a California-based company launches Vortik series of progressive cavity pumps. The pumps introduced in the Vortik series are based on volume ranges and include 1 component and 2 components fluid dispensing variants. The volume dispensing range of the pumps is 2 to 400 ml per second.

