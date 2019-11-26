Intellect collaborates with Cambridge Judge Business School for a prestigious Executive Leadership Programme

We are extremely delighted to work with Cambridge Judge Business School for this programme on digital transformation.” — Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Global Consumer Banking, Intellect

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena, a global leader in financial technology for banking, insurance, and other financial services, announced the collaboration with the renowned Cambridge Judge Business School for a prestigious Executive Leadership programme on Digital Transformation by Design in Cambridge, UK. The programme, focused on digital transformation of retail banks has been designed exclusively for CEOs, Chief Digital Officers, Retail Banking Heads and CIOs.

With the tide of digital here to stay, banks are grappling with multiple complexities. On the one hand, they are forced to provide the Amazon or Uber experience to their customers. On the other, in order to match the agility of the fintechs, they also need to ensure rapid product innovation while managing competitive pricing. In this landscape, a reimagined digital strategy will become the key change driver for banks to deliver holistic outcomes. This necessitates exceptional focus on bringing technology, customer experience, data, ecosystem thinking, pricing and a true digital culture.

The endeavour of the Cambridge Intellect Leadership Programme is to harmonise all these elements to help banks craft customised blueprints to drive their digital transformation agendas. The programme agenda is designed to help bankers build a digital organisation that is empowered to thrive in disruption and drive growth & profitability.

Speaking on this collaboration, Doctor Jane Davies, Director of Executive Education, Cambridge Judge Business School said, “Cambridge Judge Business School is an internationally recognised provider of innovative and intellectually stimulating leadership programmes that encourage critical reflection and creativity. This upcoming programme, working with Intellect, is an opportunity for banks to create real-world impact, with an exceptional focus on alternative finance, digital disruption and technology.”

Speaking on this collaboration Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Global Consumer Banking, Intellect, said, “We are extremely delighted to work with Cambridge Judge Business School for this programme on digital transformation. The three-day programme crystallises the strategy for each participant bank to remain relevant, profitable and ahead of the curve in a challenging digital environment. This programme will pioneer a reimagined digital transformation through rich interactions and learning from renowned evangelists across fintechs, neo banks, challenger banks, analysts and academicians.”



About Cambridge Judge Business School

Our Executive Education open enrolment portfolio comprises over 30 well-crafted programmes that will expand participants’ skills and understanding in service of their organisational, personal development and career objectives.

We also work on Custom programmes for some of the largest and most prestigious companies in the world, tailoring our expertise to create not only education and development for the individual, but across team and entire organisations.

These programmes are designed by world-class faculty for managers and leaders looking to learn and grow. Online or here in Cambridge, we offer a learning style which draws directly from the rest of the University. Smaller class sizes work together with faculty in a collaboration that leads to new thinking. That close interaction makes it easier and more important for us to focus on the aims of participants and delivering against them. Participants who attend our programmes grow in skills and confidence, returning to work with a renewed sense of purpose.

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader in applying true digital technology, is the world’s first financial tech company that covers the entire spectrum of banking and insurance needs with its wide suite of products. It does so via its four lines of business, namely, Global Consumer Banking, iGTB (Global Transaction Banking), Risk, Treasury and Markets and Insurance. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, today Intellect is a brand name that progressive financial institutions look at for their digital needs, and for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking for cutting-edge banking and insurance products and solutions, with that being the company’s salient differentiator when enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world’s first Design Center for financial technology, reflects Intellect’s commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, such that the growing need for digital transformation may be aptly addressed and answered. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 208 million, by serving more than 240 customers through offices in 91+ countries, with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain specialists, and technology experts in key financial hubs around the world. For further information about the company and the various solutions it offers, please visit www.intellectdesign.com



