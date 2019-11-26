HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Investors With $200k+ Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) investors who have suffered losses in excess of $200,000 to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover compensable damages. A securities fraud class action was recently filed against the company and its senior executives.



Class Period: Sept. 11, 2019 – Nov. 14, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 21, 2019

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors about Aurora Cannabis’ business and prospects.

More specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants misleadingly and repeatedly touted the Company’s continuing revenue ramp quarter-to-quarter. In addition, as recently as Oct. 3, 2019, the Company provided investors a construction update on its operations and growth initiatives, including on its Aurora Sun and Aurora Nordic 2 projects, touting that Aurora continues to progress construction of the “Sky Class” facilities.

But on Nov. 14, 2019, Aurora Cannabis shocked investors when it announced wider than expected losses and that revenue had declined by 24% quarter over quarter. In addition, the cash-strapped Company disclosed it would be halting construction immediately at its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities.

MarketWatch reported, “[a]nalysts said that investors had a reason for anger and distrust.” An analyst at Jeffries reportedly noted, “With possible cash pressures evident, announcing ceased construction at facilities despite a press release just 6 weeks ago praising progression, and now EBITDA (and cash) positive looking unlikely this year, it would be fair for investors not to believe them.”

This news sent the price of Aurora Cannabis shares plummeting about 17% on November 15, 2019, the largest single-day percentage decline for Aurora shares in more than five years and the lowest closing price since October 2017.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ losses and whether Aurora Cannabis misled investors about its operations and growth initiatives,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

