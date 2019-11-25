Paris Localers changes the way honeymooners experience the city of love and light

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Localers, the leading Paris-based tour company offering guided city walks with local experts selected to share their savoir faire, is changing the way honeymooners experience the most romantic city in the world. With a variety of adventures designed to embrace everything the city has to offer, Localers options include a Private Champagne Cruise and a Photo Shoot, taking Paris honeymooners to the next level.





Private Venetian-style cruise, champagne included!

Contemplating the landmarks of Paris with a glass of champagne in hand is an experience dreams are made of. After discovering the streets of the French capital, Localers offers its customers the opportunity to discover the city while comfortably installed aboard the only Venetian boat of its kind on the Paris Seine. Complete with a private expert guide, the cruise creates a refined, exclusive and intimate moment to be consumed without moderation!

For more information please visit: https://www.localers.com/our-tours-in-Paris/paris-seine-river-tour

Prices: €1,099 from 1 to 6 people, including drinks and appetizers

Paris Private Professional Photoshoot at the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower:

Honeymoons are a collection of carefully created moments and the Paris Private Professional Photoshoots are designed to capture each one! Localers offers a three-hour private tour, accompanied by a professional photographer, taking Honeymooners to the most iconic Parisian backdrops, from the Eiffel Tower to the Tuileries Garden, and the Louvre with its mythical glass pyramids.

For more information: https://www.localers.com/our-tours-in-Paris/paris-portrait-tour

Prices: 259 euros from 1 to 6 people





About LOCALERS:

Founded in 2012 and part of the Paris Experience Group since 2017, LOCALERS offers international clientele a premium selection of walking experiences in small groups or private. The tours, mainly conducted in English, cover the neighborhoods and monuments, as well as unusual themes off the beaten track, specific to each city, empowering travelers to explore each city.

Each itinerary is designed by a team of travel designers and constantly evolves thanks to the support network of 120 passionate local guides, each an expert in their field (historians, artisis, stylists, photographers ...).

Localers ambassadors and tour guides are carefully recruited for their knowledge and experience.

About Paris Experience Group:

Founded in 1929, Paris Experience Group is the leading tourist hospitality company in Paris and in France. The company, chaired by Florence Beyaert, welcomes more than one million French and international tourists each year and offers nearly 5,000 experiences to discover in more than 50 destinations or must-see sites in Paris and France. Paris Experience Group is made up of three clusters of expertise that bring together its commercial brands: the Land Pole with the Paris City Vision brand, the historical leader in excursions and visits to Paris and France with 800,000 customers in 2018, the Fluvial Pole, with the Paris Seine brand, for activities on the river and the New Experiences Pole with the Localers and Cariboo brands for activities experimental activities offered by the group's two start-ups. Ekkio Capital, an independent private equity firm, has been the group's majority shareholder since 2015.

Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com

