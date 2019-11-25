CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s 9th Annual Industry-Leading Tech Leader/C-Suite Recognition Program — The HMG Strategy 2020 Global Executives Who Matter Awards

The world’s largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership recognizes those CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, C-suite executives, Venture Capitalists and Search Industry executives who are making a difference for their organizations.

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other C-suite executives play a crucial role in placing their organizations on the fast track to groundbreaking transformation. But success doesn’t occur in a vacuum – those executives who are able to summon courageous leadership, think differently and instill a passion within their teams are able to lead, reimagine and reinvent their companies and deliver winning business formulas.



HMG Strategy, the world’s foremost executive leadership network, announces its premiere awards program for those technology leaders – including venture capitalists and search executives -- who have demonstrated an uncompromising dedication to innovation, business transformation, courageous leadership, digital disruption and talent development—The HMG Strategy 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards .

“Every company today is a technology company,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Transformative leaders who are equipped to reimagine and reinvent the enterprise need to be recognized for their efforts to sharpen their companies’ competitive edge.”

Nominees for the awards are those technology leaders who have shared their initiatives at an HMG Strategy CIO or CISO Executive Leadership Summit or on the HMG Strategy Digital Resource Center .

The awards program builds upon the prior HMG Strategy Top Technology Executives to Watch Awards recognition platform, which has been honoring the industry’s pinnacle leaders for seven years, beginning with the 2012 Transformational CIO Awards .

Nominees will be judged in five categories for their business accomplishments —innovation, business transformation, courageous leadership, digital disruption and talent development. A small advisory board of prominent business leaders associated with the CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program will be at the core of award decisions, and the first round of award recipients will be announced in January 2020.

“In this era of unprecedented disruption, visionary executive leadership is critical for identifying and acting on opportunities for business innovation,” Muller said. “This groundbreaking recognition program will give acknowledgement to the premiere leaders in technology that their innovative thinking and courageous leadership has earned.”

All nominations must be completed on HMG Strategy’s online portal by December 31, 2019. The first round of award recipients will be notified in January 2020. The HMG Strategy 2020 Global Executives Who Matter awards will be presented at HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Innovation Summit in Menlo Park, CA on February 11, 2020, at the company’s 2020 Summit of America in New York, NY on March 26, 2020 and at additional HMG Strategy Executive Leadership Summits in 2020.

For more information on HMG Strategy’s 2020 Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards Program, please call (203) 221-2702 or email HMG Strategy’s Senior Research Director Tom Hoffman at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

