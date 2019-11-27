Announcing a Virtual Giving Field - An opportunity to benefit charitable causes in communities all around the U.S.

VIRTUAL GIVING FIELD

An opportunity to benefit charitable causes in communities all around the United States. We are not just one charity— We Are Thousands!

Join the global generosity movement unleashing the power of giving!” — Unkown

A veteran dealing with emotional issues rooted in war finds help. A mother fleeing physical abuse with her children obtains safe shelter. A child rescued from sex trafficking receives rehabilitation support. A service club provides scholarships for local students. A veteran’s home accepts donated bedding and food supplies for their residents. An elementary school student plays on newly installed safe playground equipment.

What do all these examples of charitable support have in common? We are the first link in a chain of helping. We have been providing a successful platform to raise money for local charities for almost two decades, and during the current year alone, over sixty Colonial Flag Foundation flag display events raised over a million dollars for their chosen local charities.

Our focus supports these charitable events; nevertheless, as a non-profit foundation we are a charity too. Money donated to Colonial Flag Foundation on Giving Thursday will benefit 2020 fundraisers hosted by dedicated volunteers from coast to coast and from border to border.

We invite everyone taking part in the 2020 Giving Tuesday to visit our Virtual Giving Field and make a donation for your Virtual Flag to be posted on our Virtual Map. Your donations have an impact on many levels. Colonial Flag Foundation supports events that fund selected local charities that bring help to individuals. We are the first link in this chain of helping.

