Colabor Announces a Change to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Corporation”) announces the appointment of Ms. Danièle Bergeron as Director of the Corporation effective today.



Ms. Bergeron joins the Board of Colabor as the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec’s nominee, replacing Mr. Marc Baillargeon.

Ms. Bergeron was President and CEO of Mayrand Ltd, a food trade specialist operating in Montreal and part of the AOF-Alimplus-Mayrand Group. Previously, she held various executive positions at recognized Quebec-based retailers including Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Sail Plein Air Inc. and President of Mobilia. During her career, she successfully repositioned brands and executed digital transformations in highly competitive environments. A seasoned director, she has served on the boards of the SAQ, CCA Quebec and of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute’s Foundation (“IRCM”). Ms. Bergeron holds an Executive M.B.A. from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

"We welcome Ms. Bergeron to our Board. We are confident that with her Board experience and food industry expertise she will positively contribute to the Board and to Colabor," said Mr. Warren White, Chairman of the Board.

About Colabor

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec, Ontario and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as meat, fresh fish and seafood, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

