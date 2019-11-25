BioSyent Signs Exclusive Agreement for Pain Management Products

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary BioSyent Pharma Inc. has signed an exclusive License and Supply Agreement (“the Agreement”) with AFT Pharmaceuticals (“AFT”, NSX: AFT, ASX: AFP) for a portfolio of new pain management products for the Canadian market. Combogesic® (also known as Maxigesic® in other countries) combines two well-known and effective medicines, acetaminophen and ibuprofen, in a single form that has been demonstrated to synergistically provide pain relief. Health Canada has recently approved the first form of Combogesic® and BioSyent Pharma Inc. intends to launch the product in 2020. Under the Agreement, BioSyent Pharma Inc. also has rights to additional forms of Combogesic® - some of which have been approved in other countries and for which it intends to seek approval in Canada.



Combogesic® will compete in the analgesic pain market in Canada which was valued at CAD $813 million for the 12 months ending in June 2019 (source: IQVIA CDH June 2019).

“We are pleased to add Combogesic® to our product portfolio and look forward to making this product available to Canadians,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “The management of pain continues to be a challenge for healthcare practitioners and patients, and Combogesic® provides clinically proven double action relief from a wide range of pain. Combining oral analgesics into a single product improves compliance, safety and efficacy.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

