Associa Hawaii Hosts Annual Board Member Educational Seminar and Vendor Expo

/EIN News/ -- Honolulu, HI, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hawaii recently hosted their annual board member educational seminar and vendor expo at the Honolulu Country Club in Honolulu, HI.



The seminar and expo hosted more than 200 board members and vendors and provided attendees a continental breakfast, the opportunity to hear speakers present on industry topics, surprise giveaways, access to vendor booths and networking and a lunch buffet. The expert panel presented on important industry topics, including legislative updates, avoiding lawsuits, and community contracts.



“Associa Hawaii was excited to see so many of our board members attend the seminar and vendor expo. We remain dedicated to providing our board members with unparalleled training opportunities and educational resources,” stated Pauli Wong, Associa Hawaii president. “Our goal is to continue to educate our board members with the information and tools they need to lead a successful community. We encourage all residents and board members to attend future seminars.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like Associa Hawaii on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associahawaii/

Join Associa Hawaii on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/associahawaii/

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow Associa Hawaii on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associahawaii/

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.