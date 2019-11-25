Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Sells Record Number of Turkeys this Holiday Season

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit sells more than 100,000 pounds of turkey so far this holiday season across their 500 U.S. locations.

The 79-year-old barbecue concept calculated this past weekend alone, that guests looking for last minute holiday solutions picked-up over 25,000 pounds of turkey for the upcoming holiday.

“The holidays are one of our favorite times of year here at Dickey’s, because we are passionate about bringing folks together and celebrating good times with great barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our Holiday Feast options are a delicious way for our guests to spend less time stressing about holiday meal planning, shopping, cooking and clean-up and more time enjoying friends and family.”

Dickey’s offers guests a variety of heat and serve holiday meat options, including their most popular offering, the Cajun Turkey. Dickey’s notable holiday meals include the Complete Feast which serves 10-12 people and comes with cornbread dressing, green beans, baked potato casserole, gravy and 12 buttery rolls and the guest’s choice of Prime Rib, Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey or Cajun Turkey. Guests looking for a smaller meal or who prefer to build their own spread can order a Dinner Feast serving 8–10 or any of the holiday menu items à la carte.

Dickey’s guests can purchase their Holiday Feast or à la carte options in-store at their local participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, online at dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s App.

Barbecue fans searching for more dishes and drink recipes to serve at their thanksgiving feast can visit Dickey’s At Home website here.

To learn more about franchising with Dickey’s, visit Dickey’s franchising page or call 866-340-6188. Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit for up to 14 hours. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with 2 international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.



###

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 972-248-9899 Ext.156 gmartin@dickeys.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.