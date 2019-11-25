OneSpan Announces Investor Day on December 4, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today announced it will hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in New York City. Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. Members of OneSpan’s senior management team will provide updates on the company’s strategic transformation, growth strategy and business outlook.



OneSpan will webcast the event simultaneously on the Company’s IR website at investors.onespan.com . A replay, as well as a copy of the slide presentations will be available following the event.

Please note that in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. If you are interested in attending or for more information, contact OneSpan’s Director of Investor Relations, Joe Maxa, at joe.maxa@onespan.com .

Investor contact:

Joe Maxa

Director of Investor Relations

M: +1-612-247-8592

O: +1-312-766-4009

joe.maxa@onespan.com



