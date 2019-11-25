California Water Service Launches “Connected Customer” Service to Enhance Customer Experience

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer service, California Water Service (Cal Water) today launched its new “Connected Customer” notification service, which enables customers to receive real-time updates about their service appointments.



With Connected Customer, built by KloudGin, customers who opt in to receive status updates of a service request will receive automatic email or text notifications based on their preferred communications preferences, as a reminder prior to the appointment, when the field representative is en route, if there are any unexpected delays or changes, and when the representative has arrived at the location. Notifications will include the field representative’s name as an added layer of security for customers.



“We are always seeking ways to enhance our customers’ experiences with us, and I am pleased that, through Connected Customer, we are able to utilize technology to increase communication and improve customer satisfaction,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “This system also helps increase our operational efficiency, so it truly enables us to provide higher levels of quality, service, and value.”



California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 486,900 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com .

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434



