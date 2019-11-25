Bif Naked to Receive OFL Cultural Award at Ontario Federation of Labour Power of Many 15th Biennial Convention

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned artist and dedicated social justice fighter Bif Naked will be awarded the Ontario Federation of Labour’s Cultural Award today at the organization’s 15th Biennial Convention. Delegates at the convention are gathering under the banner “Power of Many”.

The OFL Cultural Award is presented to an artist who has made a unique and important contribution to the culture of the trade union movement or who, through their work, has advanced the concerns of working people and social justice.

“Bif has taken her cultural influence and turned that into political action, fighting for some of the most vulnerable among us,” said OFL President Chris Buckley. “Her record of advocating for women's empowerment, welfare rights, against poverty and for affordable housing is second to none. We’re proud to honour her work with this award.”

Details:

When: Monday, November 25, 2019 at 4:45 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto Ontario

Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For further information

Meagan Perry, Director of Communications

Email: mperry@ofl.ca Phone: 416-894-3456

Cope343



