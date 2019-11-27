Issued by Bennett Unlimited PR

“Empires and Kingdoms: The English Slave” by David Eugene Andrews Book Signing and Gold Carpet Comes to Long Beach

David Eugene Andrews, author of “Empires and Kingdoms: The English Slave” will be hosting a book signing along with a gold carpet with celebrities and media on December 7, 2019 from 3-5pm at Barnes & Noble located at Marina Pacifica Mall in Long Beach, CA.

Purchasers will also receive a special gift hat and will have the opportunity to be interviewed on the Gold Carpet by eZWay.TV

I am excited to reveal the true identity of the Ottoman Turkish noblewoman, who received young Captain John Smith as a slave from her fiancé.”
— David Eugene Andrews, author of “Empires and Kingdoms: The English Slave”

Andrews’ fictional ability and state of the art literary prowess were highly manifested in “Empires and Kingdoms: The English Slave”. This historical novel centers on events in the 1595 to 1605 time period, both in Western Europe and also the Ottoman Empire in southeast Europe and the Middle East.

Andrews was inspired to write this epic story when he came across the personal memoirs of Captain John Smith. “I read Smith’s account of how he had been left for dead on the battlefield. After being revived, he was sold into slavery at an Ottoman border town on the lower Danube.” Andrews said. “Though I faced a difficult season in my life, I realized that it was time to utilize my own literary talents and resources. My skills in languages and the arts, along with my understanding of international cultures from travels to the Middle East and Europe uniquely qualified me to tell the story of Captain John Smith.”

Andrews will deliver an intriguing speech on “Solving a 400 year-old Mystery, the true story of how young Captain John Smith became an Ottoman slave” followed by a Q & A. Admission is free.

All who purchase a book at the event will also receive a “Captain John Smith” or an "Aisha, Sister of the Sultan" hat and will have the opportunity to be interviewed on the Gold Carpet by eZWay.TV.

Prominent media outfits who have confirmed to cover the event are PR Photos, Movies Reviews, Celebritunity TV, eZWay.TV, Influential People Magazine, Raven International TV and Advantage Video Systems.

Confirmed talent and celebrities are Eric Zuley, the author of The Influence Effect and Founder eZWay Network; Tom Cataldo, the inventor of LifeCall Medical Alert; Raven Blair Glover, 3x Award Winning Radio Host; Larry Covin, renowned artist; Trae Ireland, Netflix actor and director; and Reatha Grey, world acclaimed Actress and more to be announced.

For more information, please visit: https://www.empiresandkingdoms.com

Book Signing and Gold Carpet – “Empires and Kingdoms: The English Slave” by David Eugene Andrews

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Barnes & Noble
Marina Pacifica Mall
6326 E. Pacific Coast Highway
Long Beach, CA 90803

For media inquiries, interviews and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.

About David Eugene Andrews
David Eugene Andrews loves languages and has studied German, Chinese, Italian, French, and Dutch. His travels have taken him to the Far East where he learned Mandarin and surveyed Chinese Art; to the Middle East where he first saw the Great Pyramids of Egypt while riding horseback across the desert with a friend; and to Europe where at the height of the Cold War an AP photographer captured him bearing an American flag while shaking hands with a Russian holding a Soviet flag. This iconic picture from the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Bosnia, hit the front page of USA Today and other newspapers around the globe.

Following the fall of Saigon, David Eugene Andrews worked at a Vietnamese refugee camp and set up English as a Second Language classes across the state of Washington. While living in Oregon, he co-chaired an International Affairs Symposium on the Middle East and the Oil Crisis. After earning two degrees in International Affairs, including one from Columbia University in New York City, he edited and published numerous international economic forecasts for Fortune 500 companies.

Recognized as an international trade expert, he appeared on CNBC's predecessor, the Financial News Network. Continuing his studies in both accounting and law, he received a J.D. degree. More recently, he has conducted personal interviews and written entertainment articles for a variety of publications.

Judge Miss J. Alexander of America's Next Top Model asks author David Eugene Andrews whether Empires and Kingdoms will be a movie or TV series.

