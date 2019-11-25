Tzvi Odzer Reflects on the Success of Paper Pro, Inc.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tzvi Odzer is the current CEO of YBT Industries of Henderson, NV, and has over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry. The business career of Tzvi Odzer had humble beginnings. “I started my first company at age 18 out of my parents’ basement,” he says. At this time, Tzvi Odzer started selling napkins, paper cups, and plates door to door in his neighborhood of Flatbush, Brooklyn. After many years of hard work, he was able to expand his business to selling supplies to food chain restaurants and eventually hospitals and nursing homes.Tzvi Odzer confesses, “Janitorial supplies are not sexy items, but it’s big business.” By the year 1999, long after the days of selling door to door, Tzvi Odzer’s company was making it big. Paper Pro Inc., a company that sold janitorial products, made almost $15 million in revenue. Following the momentum of his success, Tzvi Odzer was also named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the area of distribution in the year 2000.While many people would have been happy with this success, Tzvi Odzer was ready to catch a bigger fish. In 1998 Tzvi Odzer had merged Paper Pro with another company, but he decided to resign as President and CEO to focus on his new business venture. With the growth of the online market, Tzvi Odzer decided to channel all of his energy into GlobalSupplyNet.com, an online marketplace selling janitorial supplies and equipment.GlobalSupplyNet.com, headquartered in the Empire State Building, became an exciting new venture for Tzvi Odzer. During the initial stages of GlobalSupplyNet.com, Tzvi Odzer was so confident in its success, and he invested $1 million of his money. With a 75% stake of the company, Tzvi Odzer used his Paper Pro contacts to raise $3 million in capital from investors to run the new company. He planned to take the company public later that year.It wasn’t long before GlobalSupplyNet.com had ten employees and 1,000 members before the official launch. Tzvi Odzer had big plans for his new company. His goal was to have 10,000 customers within 60 days of launching the site. Although he was busy starting a new company, Paper Pro also remained a focus for Tzvi Odzer. He stated that both companies had completely separate agendas.Aside from taking the distribution industry by storm, Tzvi Odzer also helps worthy causes. He is a big supporter of Jewish and non-Jewish causes, the Arab-Jewish business cooperation, and agencies that help people with disabilities. Tzvi Odzer likes to spend his free time with his seven children and nine grandchildren.To contact Tzvi Odzer, please visit: http://tzviodzer.com/



