Bryan Paarmann Had A Very Honorable And Noteworthy FBI Career

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After serving honorably in the US Army for a number of years, Bryan Paarmann joined the FBI in 1996. He became a second-generation FBI Special Agent and was proudly issued the same credential number as his father before him. Bryan Paarmann decided he wanted to honor his father by following in his footsteps. Bryan Paarmann worked diligently fulfilling that honorable legacy as an agent and created a noteworthy career in the FBI. While working at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he fulfilled numerous assignments and assumed ever-increasing leadership roles with each one increasing in scope and complexity. Bryan Paarmann contributed to numerous high profile, sensitive, and significant matters, many of which garnered media attention over the years.Bryan Paarmann’s service included assignments both domestically and overseas.Bryan Paarmann’s responsibilities grew at the FBI and he was selected to enter the Senior Executive Service ranks within the Bureau in 2013. The highlight of his career came in 2017 when he was personally selected to lead both the FBI New York Office’s Counterterrorism Division and the multi-agency New York Joint Terrorism Task Force. He brought his leadership capabilities and career of experience as he shifted into the role of FBI Special Agent in Charge.The New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is arguably one of the most dynamic, multi-organizational, collaborative counterterrorism team in the nation. Bryan Paarmann’s experience and investigative abilities enabled him to be a successful leader.After three decades of service to the nation, Bryan Paarmann honorably retired from the FBI. As he transitions from government service to the public sector, he is grateful and humbled that he was able to fulfill his legacy with honor, serve the nation faithfully, and he often reflects fondly on the incredible people that he was fortunate enough to serve within the collective effort to keep America safe and uphold the Constitution of the United States.Connect with Bryan Paarmann via his social profiles:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryan-paarmann-11a4a1aa/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bryan.paarmann



