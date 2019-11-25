When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 22, 2019 FDA Publish Date: November 25, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fish Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated Histamine Levels Company Name: Northern Fisheries LTD Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Yellowfin Tuna Medallions

Northern Fisheries LTD of Little Compton, RI, has expanded their voluntary recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Medallions (product of Vietnam) to include product sold directly to consumers. This recall is due to potentially elevated levels of histamine. Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention. However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

These tuna products were sold to customers in: CT, MI, MN, RI and WI.

ALL LOTS WITH PRODUCTION DATE: 06/13/2019 UPC Code: 815838020638

Production date and UPC Code can be found on back of the Tuna King Brand rider card.

BRAND DESCRIPTION PRODUCTION DATE: NORTHERN LOT # UPC CODE Tuna King Tuna Medallions 2-3oz 10x1lb 06/13/2019 0058797 815838020638

Customers who received products with the listed Production Date of: 06/13/2019 should not consume them and should discard them immediately.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact Northern Fisheries LTD by calling (401) 592-0600 , Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time or email.