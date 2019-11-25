Global Pulse Oximeter Market is Set to Reach USD 1,913.2 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research
Industry Insights by Type (Fingertip, Table-Top, Wrist-Worn, Hand-Held, Earlobe, Forehead, Palm/Foot, Nose), by Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable), by Patient Type (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Healthcare Facilities, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers)
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulse oximeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 1,913.2 million by 2024. Globally, pulse oximeter industry players are undertaking product innovations and technological upgradations that are enabling the manufacturers to gain competitive advantage across the globe.
Hospital category held largest share in the pulse oximeter market in 2018
Based on end user, the global pulse oximeter market is segmented into hospitals, clinics & healthcare facilities, home care, diagnostic centers. Amongst these segments, hospital category held the largest share in the market in 2018, and is also expected to be the fastest growing category in the market during the forecast period.
On the basis of sensor type, the global pulse oximeter market is categorised into neonatal, pediatric, and adult. Of all, adult patients category is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024, owing to the increase in the geriatric population across the globe.
Explore key industry insights in 201 tables and 108 figures from the 251 pages of report
Geography Insight
The pulse oximeter market in North America is estimated to hold largest revenue throughout the estimated period due to easy accessibility of these devices in the region along with extensive occurrence of pulmonary disorders amongst the patients in this region. Furthermore, increasing awareness amongst medical specialist and patients about these devices along with increasing popularity is another factor pertaining towards the growth of pulse oximeter market in this region.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global Pulse oximeter market are General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Koniklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Opto Circuits Limited, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Halma PLC, and Contec Medical System Co. Ltd.
Key Takeaway from the Report:
- Among all the type, fingertip pulse oximeters segment is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024.
- Of all the sensor type, reusable-sensor oximeters category held larger share in the market in 2018.
- Among all the patient type, adult patients category is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024.
- Among all the end users, the hospitals category held the largest share in the pulse oximeter market in 2018.
The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global pulse oximeter market on the basis of type, sensor type, patient type, end user, and region.
