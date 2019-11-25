Global Pulse Oximeter Market is Set to Reach USD 1,913.2 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Type (Fingertip, Table-Top, Wrist-Worn, Hand-Held, Earlobe, Forehead, Palm/Foot, Nose), by Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable), by Patient Type (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Healthcare Facilities, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulse oximeter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 1,913.2 million by 2024. Globally, pulse oximeter industry players are undertaking product innovations and technological upgradations that are enabling the manufacturers to gain competitive advantage across the globe.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/pulse-oximeter-market/request-sample

Hospital category held largest share in the pulse oximeter market in 2018

Based on end user, the global pulse oximeter market is segmented into hospitals, clinics & healthcare facilities, home care, diagnostic centers. Amongst these segments, hospital category held the largest share in the market in 2018, and is also expected to be the fastest growing category in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of sensor type, the global pulse oximeter market is categorised into neonatal, pediatric, and adult. Of all, adult patients category is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024, owing to the increase in the geriatric population across the globe.

Explore key industry insights in 201 tables and 108 figures from the 251 pages of report, “Global Pulse Oximeter Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Type (Fingertip, Table-Top, Wrist-Worn, Hand-Held, Earlobe, Forehead, Palm/Foot, Nose), by Sensor Type (Reusable, Disposable), by Patient Type (Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Healthcare Facilities, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers)”

Geography Insight

The pulse oximeter market in North America is estimated to hold largest revenue throughout the estimated period due to easy accessibility of these devices in the region along with extensive occurrence of pulmonary disorders amongst the patients in this region. Furthermore, increasing awareness amongst medical specialist and patients about these devices along with increasing popularity is another factor pertaining towards the growth of pulse oximeter market in this region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global Pulse oximeter market are General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Koniklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Opto Circuits Limited, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Halma PLC, and Contec Medical System Co. Ltd.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/pulse-oximeter-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, fingertip pulse oximeters segment is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024.

Of all the sensor type, reusable-sensor oximeters category held larger share in the market in 2018.

Among all the patient type, adult patients category is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024.

Among all the end users, the hospitals category held the largest share in the pulse oximeter market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global pulse oximeter market on the basis of type, sensor type, patient type, end user, and region.

Global Pulse Oximeter Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Fingertip

Table-top

Wrist-worn

Hand-held

Earlobe

Forehead

Palm/Foot

Nose

Sensor Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Reusable

Disposable

Patient Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Hospitals

Clinics & Healthcare Facilities

Home Care

Diagnostic Centers

Geographical Segmentation

Pulse Oximeter Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Sensor Type

By Patient Type

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

U.S. Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Canada Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Mexico Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User



Europe

By Type

By Sensor Type

By Patient Type

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe Germany Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User U.K. Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User France Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Italy Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Spain Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Rest of Europe Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User



Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Sensor Type

By Patient Type

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific China Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Japan Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User India Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Rest of Asia-Pacific Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User



Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Sensor Type

By Patient Type

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries Brazil Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Saudi Arabia Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User South Africa Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User Other Countries Market By Type By Sensor Type By Patient Type By End User



More from VynZ Research:

Global Endoscope Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global endoscope market was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2018. The market is growing due to the increasing inclination for MIS (minimally invasive surgeries), extensive geriatric population and extensive occurrence of diseases necessitating endoscopy for treatment and diagnosis. Increasing number of cases of various surgeries is bolstering the demand for various endoscope in healthcare domain such as it is rampantly being utilised for various processes such as cystoscopy, laparoscopy and bronchoscopy. Additionally, endoscope enables enhanced recovery and causes fewer traumas to patients in comparison to open invasive surgeries.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/endoscope-market

Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global small joint reconstructive implants market was valued at USD 7,743.2 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Different implants such as hand and wrist implants, and foot and ankle implants majorly contribute to the small joint reconstructive implants market size. Increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopaedic conditions, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in surgical imaging and robotic-assisted surgeries are propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/small-joint-reconstructive-implants-market

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,484.7 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Several devices such as light-based, laser, electromagnetic, and cryolipolysis majorly contribute to the energy-based aesthetic devices market size. Increasing geriatric population, increasing the prevalence of skin diseases, increasing awareness for personal and beauty care, demand for the minimally invasive aesthetic procedure, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that includes comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.