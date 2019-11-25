FBRK IMPACT HOUSE TO DEBUT AS CHICAGO’S FIRST INNOVATION-FOCUSED PHILANTHROPY CENTER

Former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije’s Visionary Space to Open in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- HIGHLAND PARK, ILL., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) today announces it represented FBRK in a 45,457-square-foot lease at 200 W. Madison for FBRK Impact House, a membership-based work club and philanthropy center dedicated to serving and supporting grant-makers, family foundations and impact investors. Founded by former Chicago Bears football player Israel Idonije, FBRK Impact House will occupy three floors of the Class A office tower owned by Multi-Employer Property Trust, with BentallGreenOak as its advisor. The space includes a public work lounge and restaurant at street level, and membership access to offices, lounges and amenities on the second and third floors. FBRK Impact House is scheduled to open in March 2020.

Transwestern Executive Managing Director Larry Serota, Executive Vice President Cece Conway, and Senior Associate Holly Bailey provided tenant advisory consulting services for FBRK Impact House, including site selection, lease negotiation, and workplace strategy.

“Throughout this entire process, the Transwestern team has worked hand-in-hand as a full-service partner,” said Idonije. “Taking FBRK Impact House from vision to reality has been a significant undertaking, and we have appreciated the phenomenal care and attention to detail that Transwestern has provided.”

FBRK Impact House is the result of a shared vision between FBRK, The Field Foundation, Woods Fund, United States Artists and Forefront. In addition to positioning these anchor tenants, Transwestern worked with FBRK to bring A Better Chicago, Chicago Public Library Foundation, Children First Fund, Pillars Fund and Knight Family Foundation into FBRK Impact House. Each values the FBRK ecosystem that has been designed to foster creativity, efficiency, wellness and greater collaboration.

“We were honored to serve as the real estate advisor to the Idonije-led venture of FBRK Impact House,” said Serota, a leader for the firm’s Occupier Solutions practice. “We firmly believe that the successful future of shared work club models relies on connecting like-minded organizations with a common thread into a purpose-built ecosystem. This is a passion project for us all, as the work we are doing creates a physical space for greater collaboration and innovation, which will positively impact organizations and ultimately make the city of Chicago a better place.”

ABOUT TRANSWESTERN COMMERCIAL SERVICES

Transwestern Commercial Services (TCS) is a privately held real estate firm of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service and innovative client solutions. Applying a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Occupier Solutions, Capital Markets and Research, our fully integrated global organization adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types. We leverage market insight and operational expertise from across the Transwestern enterprise, which includes firms specializing in development and real estate investment management. TCS has 34 U.S. offices and assists clients from more than 200 offices in 37 countries through strategic alliances with France-based BNP Paribas Real Estate and Canada-based Devencore. Experience Extraordinary at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.

ABOUT FBRK IMPACT HOUSE

FBRK Impact House is Chicago’s first innovation-focused philanthropy center dedicated to serving and supporting grant makers, family foundations and impact investors. FBRK Impact House is a division of FBRK, LLC, based in Chicago, IL. For more information visit www.theFBRK.com.

Attachment

Stefanie Lewis Transwestern Commercial Services 7132721266 stefanie.lewis@transwestern.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.