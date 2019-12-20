Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Person in Massachusetts To Call for Direct Access to The Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-If they Had Asbestos Exposure

"If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Massachusetts and you had heavy exposure to asbestos, or this is your family member please call us at 800-714-0303.” — Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer who also had heavy asbestos exposure in the service or at work do not realize the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Even if a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Massachusetts smoked cigarettes there could be significant compensation if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos, or this is your family member please call us at 800-714-0303.

"We would like to introduce a person like this to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are fulltime asbestos attorneys and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlements for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Massachusetts document their exposures to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim and it is extremely important as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. This free service is called the list. https://Massachusetts.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Massachusetts US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Worcester, Lowell, Cambridge. New Bedford or anywhere in Massachusetts. https://Massachusetts.USNavyLungCancer.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, former workers at the Boston Navy Shipyard, workers at one of dozens of power plants in Massachusetts, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Massachusetts. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.