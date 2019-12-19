Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran or Person with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Maryland To Call for Direct Access to the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"To get the compensation job done for a person like this the Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For on the spot access to these remarkable lawyers please call us at 800-714-0303.” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Maryland US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Maryland to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or a workplace. There could be significant financial compensation for a person like this.

According to the Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or a person with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work. The financial compensation settlement potential for people like this can frequently exceed a hundred thousand dollars. Navy Veterans or people who had heavy exposure to asbestos have an elevated chance of getting lung cancer.

"To ensure a Navy Veteran or person in Maryland with asbestos exposure lung cancer receives the best possible financial compensation results we will help a person like this put together what we call the list. The 'list’ documents how, where and when a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for their potential financial compensation claim as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Maryland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland. https://Maryland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maryland include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Maryland’s for than two dozen power plants, shipyard workers Baltimore, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Maryland. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







