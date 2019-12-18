Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran or Shipyard Worker with Lung Cancer in Maine to Call for Direct Access to The Law Firm of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"We are on a mission to do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Maine with lung cancer gets compensated if they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BANGOR, MAINE, USA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are on a mission to do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Maine with lung cancer gets compensated if they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. If you are a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker in Maine and you have lung cancer, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if you had heavy exposure to asbestos. The asbestos trust funds were not only set up for people with mesothelioma-they were also set up for people who have asbestos exposure lung cancer." https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Maine US Navy Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with asbestos exposure lung cancer because these remarkable attorneys are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the attorneys at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering a free service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Maine. The list is focused on documenting how, where and when a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine’s numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.







