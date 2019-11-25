SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Filed an Amended Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Bloom Energy Corporation Investors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP filed an amended complaint against Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy”) (NYSE: BE) and its officers, directors, and underwriters on November 4, 2019. Levi & Korsinsky filed the amended complaint in its ongoing class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



On September 3, 2019, Judge William H. Orrick appointed Levi & Korsinsky as lead counsel for the class action lawsuit. The firm has been actively compiling a case against Bloom Energy by, among other things, reviewing the company’s public statements and contacting whistleblowers with evidence of fraud.

If you or someone you know can assist Levi & Korsinsky’s active case against Bloom Energy, please contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

To get more information or view copy of Levi & Korsinsky’s amended complaint, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bloom-energy-corporation-loss-form

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.