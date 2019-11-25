NNSA names Michael Weis as new Los Alamos Field Office Manager

WASHINGTON – The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) has selected Michael Weis as the new manager of its Los Alamos Field Office, effective January 2020.

At the Los Alamos Field Office, Weis will head a federal team that oversees management, security, quality assurance, environment, health and safety of the national and nonproliferation security missions at LANL.

Weis succeeds William S. (Steve) Goodrum, who retired Sept. 30 after more than 40 years of experience in the Nuclear Security Enterprise, and Gabe Pugh, who served as the acting field office manager in the interim.

“I am excited to have Mike join the NNSA team and look forward to his contributions to NNSA’s missions and people,” said Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty, DOE Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator. “I am confident Mike will do an outstanding job overseeing our world class laboratory. The Nation owes a debt of gratitude to Steve Goodrum for his contributions during more than 40 years in the Nuclear Security Enterprise. I am also grateful to Gabe Pugh for his vital contributions while serving as the Acting Los Alamos Field Office Manager.”

Weiss has spent the last 30 years leading and managing complex organizations and has experience in technical management and oversight of projects, programs and people, as well as development of an Integrated Safety Management Program for application across DOE.

Weis currently serves as the Site Office Manager at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory where he provides safety oversight, operational surety and Management and Operating contract management at the 6,800-acre facility. He has also previously served as the Site Office Manager at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, the Deputy Manager at the Richland Operations Office, and also led a cadre of federal project directors to manage the largest capital asset project portfolio in DOE’s Office of Science.