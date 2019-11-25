Athabasca University launches award-winning PowerED™ to innovatively boost skills in the workplace

Did you know that more than 81% of business professionals say that leadership development is a strategic priority for their organization?

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca University launched PowerED™ this fall to make it easier for individuals and organizations to boost skills quickly. PowerED™ offers innovative, online and on-demand professional development courses and certificates in a fully digital environment that are focused on practical application and addressing the challenges leaders face today.

“When developing PowerED™ we were driven to give professionals the tools they need for exponential skill growth,” said Jessica Scott, Director of PowerED™. “To be effective in today’s complex business environment, our courses are designed as just-in-time microlearning modules to help learners get meaningful results they can apply to their workplace challenges immediately.”

Workplaces are being transformed by technological changes, demographic changes and economic challenges at an unprecedented rate. A recent Conference Board Inc. survey found “in the midst of so many external factors in the business environment that they cannot control, CEOs are developing their organization’s internal capacity, in part by investing in leadership development programs.”

PowerED™ offers courses and certificates designed for learners at every stage of their career, including:

PowerED™ recently won the Peer Choice Award for the best online program at the international Conference on Management and Executive Development for its Digital Transformation Leadership Certificate in Cloud program.

“The addition of PowerED™ signals an exciting new chapter of accessible, life-long learning at Athabasca University. PowerED™ provides learners with opportunities to enhance their competencies with relevant, professional development learning, while earning credentials other than a formal degree,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, Athabasca University President.

About PowerED™ by Athabasca University

PowerED™, an entrepreneurial unit within Athabasca University, builds on the university’s rich history of online learning, flexibility, and accessibility. PowerED™ embraces innovation and next-level learning. The new unit also focuses on assisting organizations to develop and deploy their own digital learning strategies. PowerED™ is committed to providing tangible tools and training to inspire breakthroughs—for individuals, employees, and organizations—with immediate impact. Power for Business. Power for People. Power for Good. Visit PowerED.ca.

About Athabasca University

Athabasca University (AU) has a long history of being a leader and innovator in distributed learning. Today, AU is one of the world’s fastest-growing digital education institutions, serving more than 40,000 students worldwide. AU offers more than 900 courses at the undergraduate, graduate, diploma, and certificate program levels in addition to online professional development. Disciplines include arts, business, health, education, and science. Committed to advancing research, AU is home to Canada’s only UNESCO Chair in Open Education, four Canada Research Chairs, and two Campus Alberta Innovates Program Chairs. As one of the world’s first online universities, AU’s flexibility, openness, and accessibility give learners control over their educational journeys and removes barriers that restrict access to and success in university-level study no matter where they may be located. Visit AthabascaU.ca.

Lauren Mill Athabasca University 7804213288 communications@athabascau.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.