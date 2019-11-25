SFI Announces New Board Members with Expertise on Key Sustainability Issues

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Forestry Initiative Inc. (SFI) is pleased to announce the election of three new members to its board of directors: Jad Daley, President and CEO, American Forests, Dr. Patricia Layton, Director of Clemson University’s Wood Utilization + Design Institute and Professor of Forestry at Clemson University, and Jeff Bromley, United Steelworkers Wood Council Chair.



SFI recently developed its 2020-2024 Strategic Direction and kicked off its standard revision process and the expertise of these board members will strengthen SFI’s knowledge around key issues including climate, carbon sequestration in well-managed forests and measures to support healthy forests and communities.

Jad Daley, President and CEO, American Forests (serving in the environmental chamber). Jad has made tremendous contributions to SFI and sustainability through his service on the SFI External Review Panel and his participation in SFI’s Conservation Impact Project . Jad was named President and CEO of American Forests in 2018 after a year of leading the organization forward on issues like climate change, tree equity, and carbon storage in forest products and following 10 years with the Trust for Public Land. Jad is a leading advocate for policies and marketplace solutions that recognize sustainably sourced wood products as part of a climate change mitigation strategy.

Dr. Patricia (Pat) Layton, Director of Clemson University’s Wood Utilization + Design Institute and Professor of Forestry, Clemson University (serving in the social chamber). Pat’s leadership has advanced innovative design solutions with wood-based construction materials and illustrated the critical role of sustainably managed forests in emerging markets like tall wood buildings. Pat joined Clemson University in 1999 as the Chair of the Department of Forest Resources and was Director of the School of Agricultural, Forest, and Environmental Sciences. Her experience with green buildings and innovative wood use will enhance SFI’s strategic focus in the mass timber market.

Jeff Bromley, United Steelworkers Wood Council Chair (serving in the social chamber). Jeff represents sawmill workers, timber transportation workers and others working in the forestry sector. Jeff was a rank and file member of what was then known as Industrial, Wood and Allied Workers (IWA) of Canada beginning in 1994 when he was hired as an operator at the Elko Sawmill in British Columbia. IWA Canada merged with the United Steelworkers (USW) in 2004 and Jeff has served in a full-time staff role since 2012. In January of 2019, Jeff took on the role of Wood Council Chair with the United Steelworkers that services and oversees the 11 former IWA-Canada Locals within the USW. His experience will directly support SFI’s efforts to promote sustainable communities and the role of well-managed working forests in providing job opportunities, as well as community benefits.

“The addition of these three new board members will support key priorities in our 2020-2024 strategic direction,” said Kathy Abusow, President and CEO of SFI Inc. “Their collective experience on issues such as quantifying the positive contribution of forests and forest products in sequestering carbon and addressing climate change, advancing innovations around technology and green building, including the use of mass timber and wood design, and supporting vibrant communities through job opportunities and other benefits will help us deliver on our strategy in coming years. I’m looking forward to their engagement as board members at this important time for SFI.”

About the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) Inc.

SFI Inc. advances sustainability through forest-focused collaborations. We are an independent, non-profit organization that demonstrates our commitment to forests through our work in standards, conservation, education, and community. SFI works with the forest sector, conservation groups, academics, researchers, brand owners, resource professionals, landowners, educators, local communities, Indigenous Peoples, and governments to achieve a vision of a world that value and benefits from sustainably managed forests. Learn more .

About the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Inc. Board of Directors

SFI’s 18-member, multi-stakeholder board of directors comprises three chambers, representing environmental, economic and social interests equally. SFI board members include executive-level representatives of conservation organizations, academic institutions, Indigenous communities, family forest owners, public officials, workers and the forest products sector. Learn more .

