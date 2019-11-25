Corel Black Friday Offers: Save on Graphic Design, Digital Art, Photo, Video & Productivity Software

Take advantage of holiday savings on Corel, Roxio, and Pinnacle products.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel announces Black Friday promotions with special offers on products from Corel®, Roxio®, and Pinnacle™. Save on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite , Painter , PaintShop Pro , ParticleShop , AfterShot Pro , VideoStudio , Pinnacle Studio , Roxio Toast , WordPerfect Office and more during Corel’s biggest sale of the year.



Current holiday offers in the United States and Canada include:

Photo Editing

PaintShop Pro® 2020 Ultimate : Produce impressive photos, sophisticated composites, and compelling designs with this all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suite. Available for Windows, PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate offers innovative selection tools, content-aware technology, an enhanced layer workflow, and a new touch-ready workspace. Save 50% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop, PaintShop Pro Holiday Mixed Templates Bundle, PaintShop Pro Best Sellers Scripts Bundle, and WinZip® 23 Standard.

PhotoMirage™ : Create high-resolution, animated photos that move, intrigue, and inspire viewers. Available for Windows, PhotoMirage blurs the line between photo and video. Save 50% and receive valuable extras: ParticleShop and WinZip 23 Standard.

AfterShot™ Pro 3 : Experience dramatically quicker loading, selecting, photo editing, and output with the world's fastest RAW conversion software. Take advantage of batch processing to edit thousands of photos at once and easily organize images with flexible file management options. AfterShot Pro 3 is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Save 50% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop and WinZip 23 Standard.

Graphic Design & Digital Art

CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2019 : With powerful versions for Windows and macOS, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 provides world-class vector graphics software, professional photo editing, unsurpassed output capabilities, and AI-powered drawing. Plus experience the power of CorelDRAW.app™ for easy, on-the-go graphics creation. Save 20% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop and WinZip 23 Standard.

Painter® 2020 : Experience the industry’s most powerful and creative digital painting software. Available for Windows and macOS, Painter 2020 dramatically accelerates performance across virtually any system, while delivering a streamlined workflow, all-new brushes, and enhanced color selection. Save 30% and get valuable extras: Painter Brush Pack Bundle and WinZip 23 Standard.

ParticleShop™ : Experience a powerful plug-in that allows photographers, artists, and designers to create images that are out-of-this-world with brushes that spring, flow, and glow. Compatible with Photoshop and Corel photo editing and graphic design apps, ParticleShop is available for Windows and macOS. Save 20% and get valuable extras: ParticleShop Brush Pack Bundle and WinZip 23 Standard.

Video Editing & Multimedia

VideoStudio® Ultimate 2019 : Corel’s easier-to-use video editor enables users to create sophisticated videos with new Color Grading, Custom Transitions, and dynamic Split Screen Video through a streamlined workflow. Available for Windows, VideoStudio enables users to achieve stunning looks while transforming videos and photos into dynamic movies. Save 50% and get valuable extras: VideoStudio Best-Sellers Slideshow Bundle, VideoStudio Holiday Magic Instant Project Template, and WinZip 23 Standard.

Pinnacle Studio™ 23 Ultimate : Pinnacle’s flagship video editor features powerful editing tools, flexible keyframe-based controls, and a wealth of creative effects. Achieve stunning results with new Video Masking, enhanced Color Grading, and timeline efficiencies. Available for Windows, Pinnacle Studio Ultimate enables users to create impressive videos that are even closer to pro. Save up to 23% and get valuable extras: PaintShop Pro 2020, Pinnacle Studio Blu-ray Disc Plugin, NewBlueFX Art Effects, and WinZip 23 Standard.

Roxio® Toast™ 18 Pro : This complete digital media and burning suite for macOS makes it easy to capture, convert, edit and burn files, photos, and videos. Explore new Roxio Akrilic™ to transform photos into digital art with AI-powered Smart Art technology. Save up to 33% and get Parallels® Toolbox.

Office Productivity

WordPerfect® Office X9 – Standard Edition : Get great work done faster thanks to workflow enhancements and improved document control capabilities in the latest version of Corel’s legendary office suite for Windows. Save up to 40% and get valuable extras: WinZip 23 Standard and an extended Clipart Collection.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, Akrilic, CorelDRAW, MindManager, Painter, PaintShop Pro, ParticleShop, PhotoMirage, Pinnacle, Pinnacle Studio, Roxio, Toast, VideoStudio, WinZip, and WordPerfect are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

Media Contact:

Saeed Ismail Saeed

Corel PR

www.corel.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d8c8254-5e79-45b8-b93a-450f5bb27e2b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cebc98fc-0139-4c94-bc2d-3a8f194dc47f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/650b744f-a0d9-466a-b720-eeaaeef321f7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe98005a-7add-4b64-9f42-5be81abcdf5d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/825594b0-a309-4cda-a63f-6e04a4b0d169





Corel Black Friday Offers are Here Announcing Black Friday special offers on Corel, Roxio, and Pinnacle products. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 Save 20% on CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019. With powerful versions for Windows and macOS, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 provides world-class vector graphics software, professional photo editing, unsurpassed output capabilities, and more. Painter 2020 Save 30% on Painter 2020. The latest version dramatically accelerates performance across virtually any system, while delivering a streamlined workflow, all-new brushes, and enhanced color selection. PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate Save 50% on PaintShop Pro 2020 Ultimate. Produce impressive photos, sophisticated composites, and compelling designs with this all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suite. Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate Save more than 20% on Pinnacle Studio 23 Ultimate. Achieve stunning results with new Video Masking, enhanced Color Grading, and more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.