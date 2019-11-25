Mitch Gould Combines Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media to Help Health & Wellness Companies Expand in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International (NPI), realized the health and wellness companies he was helping expand in the U.S. market needed specialized marketing and promotion of their brands.

That is why Gould founded InHealth Media, a media agency that specializes in public relations and marketing health and wellness, beauty, personal care, and nutrition brands.

“Our clients needed a marketing agency that understood their industries,” Gould said. “I started InHealth Media to provide a focused public relations and marketing strategy for them.

“At InHealth Media, we use a three-prong strategy to build brand awareness,” Gould said. “We craft targeted press releases to promote our clients’ brands and improve their search results. InHealth Media professionals also act as the media liaison between our brands and the media. The third prong is managing social media influencer campaigns to publicize our clients.”

Gould said InHealth Media coordinates its marketing strategy with NPI as it increases the retail distribution network for the brands.

“We have retail professionals who help domestic and international health and wellness companies enter the U.S. market or expand their retail distribution network here,” Gould said. “With our ‘Evolution of Distribution’ proprietary process, we help companies with U.S. customs regulations, meet FDA labeling requirements, introduce the products to retail buyers, and promote the brand to consumers. We do it all.”

Gould often quotes Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, who said: “If I was down to my last dollar, I would spend it on public relations.”

NPI is a privately-held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

